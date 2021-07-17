Shutterstock

T-bills and bonds: What are they?

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Treasury bills are priced in such a manner that they offer interests to investors that are above the national inflation rate.
  • When looking to invest in T-bills, the lowest amount you should have is Sh100,000 while the highest amount you can invest is Sh20 million.
  • Any amount above the minimum Sh100,000 is required to be in multiples of Sh50,000.

Buying and selling of shares on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) is one of the most popular modes of investing in Kenya.

