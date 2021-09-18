Sick of being tired all the time? This is what you should do

By  Sona Parmar

What you need to know:

  • It may sound obvious, but the first place you need to look is diet
  • But what if you are eating all the right things?

We all have those days: you wake up exhausted and spend the whole day making up for it, and reaching for coffee to perk you up. But, for most people, that’s where it ends. After a good night’s sleep, they’re back to their usual chirpy selves. But what if you’re still tired the next day? And the next... At my clinic, I’ve seen everyone from stay-at-home mums to a high-flying executives who feel tired all the time.

