Queen Koki: ‘The craziest pickup line I ever fell for was, ‘You said your dad is a chef? Ju umeiva mbaya’

Queen Koki Kathuu is an actress and Commercial model based in Mombasa. She plays Nafisa on the Kovu Series that airs on Maisha Magic. PHOTO/POOL

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Queen Koki Kathuu is an actress and Commercial model based in Mombasa. She plays Nafisa on the Kovu Series that airs on Maisha Magic
  • When not acting, you will catch me running my poultry farm in Malindi.  I am also the director of Pwani Properties Ltd.

I have been acting for about three years as an extra with dialogues in most cases before I joined the Kovu Series that airs on Maisha Magic. I have also acted on Pete and other local Swahili movies.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.