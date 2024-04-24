Kenpo karate: More than self-defence​

Is there a particular reason why you started playing kenpo karate?

I started kenpo karate in 2013 to spruce up my self-defence and my body fitness. I also find it enjoyable. I was introduced to it when I was in Form Three by one of my friends from kenpo karate, Sir Lemmy. I saw him play and I became interested. I decided to take it up in order to know how to defend myself from an attack. The sport also instils virtues such as leadership, accountability, respect and patience.

How has this kenpo karate journey been?

I feel it has been both frustrating and satisfying. I always wanted to do karate since childhood, but I never pushed myself to start until the day I was introduced to kenpo karate. I was excited but also nervous.

I had a tendency to have my wrong leg in the front all the time, which made me feel awkward and self-conscious. I struggled to keep up with my classmates and felt constantly falling behind. I refused to let my disappointment consume me. I continued to work hard. I practised on my technique and I believed in myself. Then came the moment that made it all worth it — winning the championship as a novice in my division. It was a moment of pure joy and validation which showed me that all my work and determination had paid off.

Has kenpo karate shaped your life in any way?

It has brought out the best in me. It has sharpened me. One of the things I love most about martial arts is the focus on discipline. In order to succeed, you must be disciplined in your training, your technique, and your approach to competition. This discipline extends beyond the gym or dojang (formal training hall) and into all areas of your life.

I have found that the lessons I have learnt through martial arts have helped me to be more focused, organised, and goal-oriented in all areas of my life. I have learnt that kenpo karate requires mental fortitude and emotional resilience to push myself beyond my limits and overcome my fears and insecurities. I have also learnt the importance of patience, humility, and persistence in achieving my goals. In martial arts, setbacks and failures are not seen as defeats, but as opportunities for growth and improvement.

What benefits have you got from kenpo karate?

One of the primary benefits of learning karate is acquiring self-defence skills. Karate teaches practical techniques for defending yourself in real-life situations, increasing your confidence and personal safety. Other benefits include discipline, self-confidence, leadership, respect, self-control and patience. Research shows that karate offers a myriad of benefits for body and mind. While the physical benefits and advantages of karate are apparent, the mental benefits can’t be overlooked. I have also got six medals and four trophies and certificates for being the best fighter.

Does your family support your journey in kenpo karate?

Yes, my family sees me as a good example in the community because karate is a discipline, a fitness regimen and a form of self-defence that’s useful for all ages.

What opportunities exist in kenpo karate?

Experience in this sport can open doors, such as becoming an instructor or getting employed as a bodyguard.

Who do you look up to in kenpo karate?

Bobby Ware. He is the best. He is a certified martial arts instructor with over 20 years of experience. He is also the Kenya Kenpo Federation chairman.



Share with us those moments you deem as your best in kenpo karate.

My best moment was in my first tournament dubbed “Returning of Titanic” back in 2016. It was my first time stepping onto the mat. I looked around myself in an attempt to gain confidence from the support of my family and friends and, thankfully, they were all there for me. Walking to the centre of the mat, my opponent and I, following tradition, bowed to the referees and each other. It was time for the fight. He lunged at me, but I swiftly avoided his futile attempt and retaliated with a jab to the stomach.

“Point!” the referee yelled.

It felt great. This was my first point ever in an official tournament. The loud cheers from my supporters encouraged me even more and I felt as if I was going to actually win this fight. After a few more punches and kicks, the fight was over and I was the acclaimed victor. This was my first official victory in a karate tournament and it made me feel even more confident for my remaining fights. Against all odds, I won all of my fights against the orange belt holders. I was elated to win first place in a karate competition as a white belt against orange belts.