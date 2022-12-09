Muthoni Ndonga: Why I kept my pregnancy a secret

Muthoni Ndonga, popularly known as Muthoni The Drummer Queen or simply MDQ, is a rapper and entrepreneur. She is the founder of Blankets and Wine.

With our December event, Blankets and Wine will this year be celebrating the 14th anniversary in Kenya and 10th in Uganda.

There is no longer coming with your favourite bottle of wine to the event anymore. That was the case when we started because we were building an experience. Unfortunately, it’s no longer feasible, but you can carry your blankets.

Haha! I didn’t know there was confusion about my sexuality. I have friends that are queer and I love them, unfortunately I am not cool enough to be in the queer community. But I understand the confusion and I guess it’s because I have never been caught in any kind of a scandal.

I kept my pregnancy secret because I have been very purposeful to separate my public persona and personal life. I choose what to share.

Motherhood has been a beautiful experience. With the right time and with the right person, it can be beautiful. I feel very fortunate because not many can say that.

I have been with my partner for a very long time; this will be our ninth year together. We are very happy and life has been good.

What has made it work is I understood the assignment. Being in the limelight is not easy even though for me it’s purely work.

If you are in such a situation and you want your relationship to work, you must know the difference. That’s why I have never felt the need to thrust my partner into the limelight.

I wouldn’t say we are married because we have been in a come-we-stay situation for a very long time. I say it as a partnership that has been beautiful. We love each other so much at a soul level.

Of course, every relationship has its ups and downs, what has held us down is the fact that we have a lot of respect for each other. We are very kind to each other and have so much compassion.

If you ask me, kindness is the main ingredient to a successful relationship. Then build on trust because you can’t force that.

Yes, I know I am a weirdo as far as my fashion style is concerned, and I want to think of myself as an original. I have always been like that since childhood. Crazy hair, the girl with the Pam shoes and what not.