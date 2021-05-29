Pool

Loneliness in marriage is far too common than we dare to admit

By  PAULINE KAIRU

What you need to know:

  • Feeling alone while sharing life with a partner may sound impossible to single people, but relationship experts say it's far too common
  • Sometimes a spouse who finds themselves in a lonely or loveless relationship may not have a lot of bandwidth to deal with an issue, because the other person may be detached and is not invested in the process

People get into marriage for a lot of reasons. One main reason is companionship; to have someone with whom you feel connected, someone to share life's burdens, sorrows, and joys with. Or generally to lessen the lonesomeness that can come with being single. 

