Is the political situation freaking you out? Here are some health remedies

We all worry. It’s in our nature. We all recognise the feeling in the pit of our stomach when we’re anxious. It’s a feeling that hasn’t changed in humans in a few thousand years.





You see, when your brain senses a threat (say, a lion creeping up on you), it triggers the release of hormones that prepare the body to either defend itself or flee. In this "fight or flight" response, your heart and breathing rates quicken, your muscles become tense and ready for action, your pupils dilate, your mouth dries out, and your blood becomes more likely to clot in case you sustain an injury. While this stress response can be beneficial in the short term to keep us sharp and alert, over time it can take its toll. For some people, occasional bouts of worry become constant and anxiety infiltrates every aspect of their lives.





This effect is comparable to a car that’s driven badly - the body goes out of balance and parts start to wear out. Chronic anxiety can lead to a variety of physical and psychological problems, from fatigue, headaches and muscle tension, to stomach upsets, high blood pressure, insomnia, and depression.





At my clinic, I use a number of herbal and nutritional remedies for anxiety that can be used in place of medication, which can often lead to addiction as well as potentially having other side effects.





One substance that can heighten feelings of anxiety or even panic in susceptible individuals is caffeine. One gentleman I saw suffered from palpitations whenever he had a bar of chocolate with a cup of coffee (both contain plenty of caffeine). Even if things aren’t that severe but you are on the anxious side, I recommend avoiding caffeine altogether. The key to minimising headaches and other withdrawal symptoms is to reduce caffeine intake gradually. While chamomile tea can take some getting used to, it’s a great alternative that can help to relax you without causing drowsiness or addiction.





Sugar levels in the bloodstream can also affect mood. Low blood sugar levels can lead the body to compensate by releasing too much of a stress hormone called adrenalin, which in turn can induce feelings of anxiety and irritability.





To avoid this, you need to make sure you’re having regular meals (yes that means breakfast, lunch and dinner), with healthy snacks in between. Nuts make for excellent snacks – they’re relatively high in protein and low in carbohydrates which means they provide the body with a very sustained release of fuel. They’re also an extremely rich source of magnesium, low levels of which are believed to predispose us to feelings of anxiety and nervousness.



