I want my husband to get another sexual partner, I am too anxious to be intimate.

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Life had been good for the first 10 years of their marriage then Josephine lost her libido
  • Justus, unfortunately, could hear none of it and kept forcing his wife.
  • The action became painful for Josephine as her body and mind failed to respond to her husband’s advances
  • After a full assessment, I concluded that Josephine had severe sexual performance anxiety and was sliding into sex aversion.

Josephine had one request when she came to the Sexology Clinic: that I ask her husband to get into an extramarital affair. I reclined back on my seat, not sure of where this was headed.

