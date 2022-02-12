Jael Keya, 27, a media practitioner was sexually assaulted by a former boyfriend.  She is using her writing prowess to talk about sexual assault and empower other people to speak up. She blogs at unveilblog.wordpress.com

PHOTO: POOL

|

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

I said no to sex. My ex-boyfriend ignored and raped me and I have had to deal with the trauma

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Jael Keya, 27, is a media practitioner. She is using her writing prowess to talk about sexual assault and empower other people to speak up. She blogs at unveilblog.wordpress.com

It took me three years of carrying a heavy burden while walking about life like all was fine. But was it? At least, that’s what I had told myself dozens of times that I had begun to believe it.  I had pushed the whole incident too far in my mind that some days, weeks even, passed without it coming up. Until a trigger would come up, then we got back to that night.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.