I broke even within a year, but the journey was so lonely without a partner

We started Uptyke in 2020 when the pandemic disrupted the traditional education system and created a huge demand for online learning.

We saw an opportunity to provide accessible and personalized learning solutions for learners with disabilities and special needs, who often struggle to access quality education.

We raised $10,000 from our own savings and from some friends and family members who believed in our vision. Since then, we have grown our team, expanded our product portfolio, and reached millions of learners across the country.

We offer products and services such as adaptive learning platforms, digital accessibility audits, inclusive curriculum design, and teacher training.

What makes our business unique is our commitment to empowering all learners to achieve their full potential, regardless of their physical or mental challenges.

We believe that every learner deserves an equal opportunity to learn and grow.

We broke even and started making a profit after one year of. We achieved this by offering quality products and services, building trust with our customers, and optimizing our costs and revenues.

The main challenge we have faced is the low adoption of digital learning in Kenya, compared to the Western world. Many people are still skeptical or unaware of the benefits of online learning, especially for learners with disabilities and special needs.

We have tried to overcome this challenge by creating awareness campaigns, partnering with schools and organizations, and providing free trials and demos of our products.

Before I started Uptyke, I was employed. I worked as an Investment Advisor for a leading investment firm, where I managed portfolios of various clients and helped them achieve their financial goals.

I also worked as an EdTech consultant for a global education company, where I designed and implemented innovative learning solutions for schools and organizations.

These experiences gave me valuable skills and insights that helped me launch and grow my own business.

My biggest money mistake was not separating my personal and business finances when I started Uptyke. I did not have a clear budget, accounting system, or financial plan for my business.

This made it very difficult to track my cash flow, manage my taxes and measure my profitability. I also spent a lot of money on unnecessary things, such as fancy office equipment, expensive marketing campaigns, and lavish travel. I did not have enough savings or emergency funds to deal with unexpected situations or opportunities.

I learned from this mistake the hard way when I faced a cash crunch and almost ran out of business. I realized that I had to be more disciplined and organized with my money.

I opened a separate bank account for my business and started using online accounting software to record and monitor my transactions.

I created a realistic budget and financial plan for my business and stuck to it. I cut down on my expenses and focused on increasing my revenue. I also started saving a portion of my income for emergencies and growth opportunities.