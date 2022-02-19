How long after giving birth can you have sex?

joachim osur

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

It also is important to understand that sex should only resume when the woman is comfortable with it.

Annete came to the Sexology Clinic three days after delivery. She had given birth to a bouncing baby boy, her second born. She was discharged from the hospital on the second day after delivery and had only been home for a day when she came to see me at the Sexology Clinic. Her reason for the consultation was the unbearable pain in her private parts. She was also still bleeding. Her husband brought her to the clinic but opted to stay out of the consultation room which I found unusual.

