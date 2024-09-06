Evelyne Opondo is championing change

Talking with the soft-spoken Evelyne Opondo feels like chatting with a big sister in many ways. She’s warm and laughs easily. She is a great listener too, who thinks through every question before answering and projects an air of a trustworthy and dependable person. A lawyer, Ms Opondo is the Africa Director at the International Center for Research on Women (ICRW), where she leads the organisation's strategies and mission in Africa. Seated at an eatery in Nairobi's Kileleshwa area, she reflects on the challenges, accomplishments, and lessons she has gathered from over two decades of advocating for the rights of women and girls.

Where does your journey begin?

I was born and raised in Kendu Bay, Homabay County. I am the youngest of three siblings, a sister, and a brother, both deceased. I grew up in a disciplined household because my parents were teachers and disciplinarians who kept us on our toes. I attended boarding schools for my upper primary and secondary schools, taking on leadership roles at a relatively young age. At Nyabisawa Secondary School in Migori County, I became an assistant deputy head girl in form two, in form three, I became the deputy head girl, and in form four, I was appointed head girl. That is where my leadership journey began.

What childhood memory has stuck with you to date?

When I was in class two, I remember how students would compete for marks, and there was this one boy I would compete with. That term, we got our results back, and he had scored slightly higher. He started teasing me for that, and I candidly told him, "You're a boy; you should be ashamed that you're competing with a girl. I'm just a girl." I was so proud of myself for having the guts to speak up. Later, I went home and told my mum what happened. She looked at me and asked, "Who told you that boys should be doing better than girls? From today, know that if you are not better than them (boys), you are just as good." I’ll never forget that moment. From then on, I see men as my equals.

You began your career at the Attorney General’s office. What was the experience like?

After graduating with my Law Degree from Pune University in India in 1998, I returned to Kenya and did volunteer work for a while. In 2001, I got my first formal job at the Attorney General’s office in the Department of Public Trustee. This marked the beginning of my career advocating and championing women's rights. Here, I dealt primarily with cases involving women who had lost their husbands or fathers and were fighting for their rightful inheritance. These experiences deepened my commitment to working with marginalised communities and ignited my passion for women’s rights.

Do you remember the first time you felt the real impact of your work?

Vividly. There was this case while I was at FIDA Kenya where I was representing an old lady of about 70 years who was being sued by a man over custody of a child. For context, the child had been abandoned by his mother at the old lady’s home when he was only 21 days old. The old lady reported the case to the local authorities and was asked to act as the foster parent as the child’s parents could not be traced. Seven years later, the boy’s biological father resurfaced, claiming that he wanted to take the boy to Spain. He sued my client and the boy’s biological mother for full custody of the boy. Both my client and the biological mother of the boy counter-sued for custody. The boy had never seen his biological parents by that time. We fought in court and my client was awarded custody.

Our argument was that the boy had formed a secure attachment with the old lady’s family, which was crucial for his emotional and social development, and removing him from the only family he knew would disrupt his stability and cause him emotional trauma. We won the case. This was significant because the court refused to grant custody to the biological parents and granted it to my client, who provided evidence of a good social support structure for the boy in spite of her age. I had to bring in a psychologist as an expert witness in the case.

You’ve held numerous roles in your career. What has been the most constant lesson picked?

The most significant lesson has been the importance of constantly pushing myself out of my comfort zone. Each role I've taken on has had its own challenges, but I've always strived to learn something new and innovate within my field. This has always propelled me to the next level.

What accomplishment are you most proud of?

The FIDA Kenya & 3 others Vs. Attorney General & 2 others Constitutional Petition no 266 of 2015 sums it up for me. This is a case that I conceptualised after a journalist reached out to me informing me of a 14-year-old girl who had been detained at Kenyatta Hospital after undergoing an unsafe abortion after she was raped. She developed kidney complications as a consequence of the unsafe abortion and had to be put on dialysis. I was working at the Centre for Reproductive Rights, and I brought in other partners, such as FIDA, and we sued the government. Unfortunately, the girl died before we got justice. However, on June 12, 2019, a five-judge bench of the High Court of Kenya delivered a groundbreaking judgment in our favour. This became Kenya’s first abortion rights case to be won, and it has since influenced reproductive rights across Africa.

Reflecting on your journey, is there anything you would do differently if you could go back in time?

If I could turn back the hand of time, I would invest in financial literacy much earlier. I wish I had grasped sooner how money works. It is an area I continue to learn to date. Taking risks in investments and learning about financial management are areas I would focus on if I had the chance to start over. Financial literacy is a powerful tool everyone should prioritise early in life.

What’s next for you? What goals or projects are you looking forward to?

I am focused on elevating the African voice in global discussions, particularly in the development and human rights sectors. For far too long, others have spoken on our behalf. It’s time for Africans to define their own priorities and context. I am also passionate about mentoring the next generation of African leaders, ensuring they are prepared to take on regional and global roles. I aim to see more African leaders influencing global policy, especially in areas affecting our continent.

What advice would you give to young women aspiring to make a difference in the world?