Doreen Majala: Juggling media, law and philanthropy for social Impact

Doreen Majala is an easy and interesting person to talk to. She also has a very firm handshake, something I did not anticipate. As she invites us into her living room in Nairobi, I cannot help but pick how spotless and artistic her space is. The decor therein is either white or off-white, giving a warm and cozy feel. “Are you this meticulous or is it because you were expecting us?” I enquire jokingly. “Yes, I am very particular, I don’t leave things to chance. I use cotton wool to check if my floors are clean enough,” she intimates.

Ms Majala wears many hats as a lawyer, ADR practitioner, former media personality and the executive chairperson of the Doreen Majala Foundation — an organisation that advocates for quality education and women economic empowerment in rural communities in Kenya. She was also recently nominated for “The East Africa Women of Excellence Awards, 2024”.

She also expressed her interest in the position of Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, the Arts, and Heritage via X (formerly Twitter). The position fell vacant after President William Ruto dimissed the former CS, Aisha Jumwa, the President nominated Stella Lang’at for the post, but she was rejected by Parliament for failing to meet the threshold.

.......‘To whom it may concern, I hereby express my interest for the position of CS, Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage. I have an LL.B.(Hons), MBA(StMg) and Candidate LL.M.,(Int’l Law). I have no Godfather nor Handout but CV, Experience and Merit. I’m a cousin to Gen Z. Sincerely’...read the post.

Why did you choose X to express your interest in joining the Cabinet?

Social media is an instrument of engagement; it is the center of our day to day interactions. It is currently one of the biggest platforms globally. Everyone is on X; governments, corporations, organisations and global leaders.

Do you think you’re a good leader who would make a great CS?

I believe so. I possess exceptional analytical and decision-making skills in delivering exceptional rather than expected results through strategic thinking and innovative problem solving. I analysed the job description and I understand the responsibility that comes with this docket.

Where does your journey begin?

I grew up at a place called Magongo in Changamwe Constituency, Mombasa County. That is where I spent my childhood and had my early education.

What kind of sibling were you?

Well, I’m a firstborn and that comes with several nicknames, the latest one I heard behind my back was “Principal.” I guess that’s from my personality, I’m very grounded which can be taken for being a disciplinarian. The irony is that I’m the go-to sibling; the mediator, the confidant and adviser.

Are you a daddy’s girl?

I wouldn’t describe myself as a daddy’s girl. However, my father and I share a special bond, he is the first person I go to for counsel, and he is my confidant too. Both my mother and father take the role interchangeably depending on the circumstances.

What childhood memory has stayed with you to date?

Growing up in the Moi era, I remember the time when the late President Daniel Arap Moi’s motorcade drove through Mombasa town people lined-up in the streets to wave at him. My mother carried me on her shoulders so that I could see the motorcade and wave too. I was only 8 years old when I saw the president from a close range! I still remember that!

You pursued a Bachelor of Laws. What drew you to that field?

I studied law at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa where I graduated in 2014 after which I enrolled at the Kenya School of Law for the Advocates Training Program (ATP) in 2015. I drew inspiration from my passion to serve; to fight for justice and protect fundamental human rights.

You are an ADR Practitioner, how is the experience?

I’ve been in ADR practice for more than five years, specialising in mediation. It is a very engaging yet sensitive area. The best highlight of my practice was being accredited as a member of the Court Annex Mediation, which is a program of the Judiciary. I handle commercial disputes referred to mediation by the courts. I also run a media practice, Resolution Chambers, in Nairobi.

How did you end up in the media?

I joined the media in 2015 while I was a student at the Kenya School of Law. My passion for journalism started in high school. Law and media are fields that share common groundings; truth and accuracy, analysis, research and communication skills. I have used this skills to craft my niche in both fields.

How do you maintain a balance between your sanity and the societal pressures that come with the celebrity tag?

It is quite a roller coaster, let me put it that way. The worse part is dealing with false and unverified publications. Being a media personality, you have to have thick skin. Being grounded and maintaining a private life gives me balance. I only give a glimpse of my life to relate with my fans. Closing doors to your personal life while in the limelight not only creates an imaginary barrier but also makes one unrelatable and inaccessible.

You transitioned from mainstream media and went into community service. What was the motivation behind this drastic shift?

My journey in community service dates back in 2016 when I founded the Doreen Majala Foundation (DMF), a nonprofit organisation that advocates for quality education and women economic empowerment in Kenya. We mainly focus on ASAL areas with vulnerable populations.My experience in media enables me to engage with other change makers locally and globally.

What’s the story behind DMF’s inception?

In 2015 I took a research tour to remote villages in Kenya to find out the challenges communities face in accessing education and equitable resources for women. My tour inspired me to advocate for improved livelihoods in grassroots communities. Girl child education is an area close to my heart, hence our programme “Beyond Pink”. Our girls are still facing socialcultural, economic and environmental barriers hindering them from reaching their potential. The fight to eradicate FGM and child marriages continues.

What have been some of the most rewarding moments in your journey?

During the Coronavirus pandemic DMF partnered with tailors in Mathare to produce face masks for students. The foundation distributed over 500 masks across Kenya to keep students in school during the pandemic.

What is one fun fact about you that most people would be surprised to learn?

I speak more than five languages: English, Swahili, Taita, Giriama, Duruma, Meru and Dholuo. A story for another day!

If you could have dinner with any one person, dead or alive, who would it be and why?

Barack Obama. I would love to tap into his rich wisdom and knowledge. I’m passionate about leadership and geopolitics. I would also enjoy laughter, Obama is a great story teller.

What’s your favourite social media platform/ app and why?

I have a love-dislike relationship with X but it remains my go-to social media platform. It gives me realtime updates on what is happening around the world, though this is also where you will find all kinds of insults given its free speech policy.

What’s your best meal to make, and what’s your favourite one to eat?

I enjoy cooking muthokoi, it is a frequent meal in my home. My favourite meal is sima, managu and tafi (Rabbit Fish) or matumbo.

What’s next for Doreen Majala?