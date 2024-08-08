From a model, to serial entrepreneur, to sitting on financial boards, Dr Juliet Ongwae's absolute career run

Dr Juliet Ongwae was in May 2024 appointed to the Board of Directors of the Fintech Association of Kenya (FINTAK). She has over 20 years of experience in the digital financial services (DFS) sector. Further, Dr Ongwae serves as a senior suptech specialist at the University of Cambridge in the UK.

She also has a rich background in working with government entities and financial institutions to develop and deploy innovative digital payment systems. Her extensive experience includes significant roles at MicroSave Consulting and Musoni Microfinance, as well as over a decade at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), where she was instrumental in modernising payment systems and drafting key policies and regulations.

Sipping her black coffee and nibbling a cupcake in Nairobi's Valley Arcade’s Artcaffe, she softly shares her career journey and all the in-betweens.





Is financial technology a childhood dream that you always harboured?

Not at all. In fact, growing up, there was nothing like financial technology. I wouldn’t say I had any career dreams growing up, fate and the support given by my parents landed me on this path.

Born and raised in Nairobi’s Buruburu Estate, most of my early childhood was spent in Eastlands. My dad was a civil servant, while my mum worked in administration. I am the firstborn and the only girl among three brothers, which certainly shaped my character. Being the firstborn and a girl, I grew up with a lot of responsibilities. My parents prioritised our education, often enrolling us in schools that I can say were beyond their financial reach and capacity. This upbringing instilled a strong sense of discipline and hard work in me.





What was your educational journey like?

My brothers and I attended Aga Khan Primary School. I then transitioned to State House Girls for my high school. I later joined the University of Nairobi for a Bachelor’s in Science degree where I was taking double mathematics and chemistry. However, due to recurring strikes, I only stayed for a year before I transferred to the United States International University (USIU) to study Business administration.

By the way, I wasn’t always a mathematics person, I only started performing in the subject when I was in form two thanks to remedial classes. I did not quite enjoy my time at USIU and one year later, I moved to Australia where I discovered Information Technology (IT). This is where I did my bachelor’s degree in business and IT with a focus on e-commerce, at the University of Wollongong. I graduated in 2001.





You auditioned for M-Net’s Face of Africa…

Yes. I had finished Form Four when I went to pay for Multichoice’s M-NET in Nairobi's Upperhill and when I got there, the customer service attendant straight-up thought I was there for M-Net’s Face of Africa. I didn’t know what that was, but he insisted that I go upstairs and talk to the lady in charge of recruiting.

So, after paying for the DSTV bill I’d been sent to settle, I went upstairs, and I met this lady, who I later learnt was the owner of the modelling agency that was shortlisting models for the show. She quickly took my measurements and added me to the database. I was tall and skinny (she still is). It was a competitive process, and after the interviews, I got it and transitioned to the next stage. To be honest, I had never visualised myself as a model, so I was just going with the flow. I loved the experience all the same, as it was natural for me. And while this was completely accidental, it also opened doors for me, and I started getting advertisement and modelling gigs and contracts.





Did that part of you die after you left for Australia?

No, it continued even in Australia. Here's the back story: when I was leaving Kenya for Australia, I informed my modelling agent, who gave me the business card of an agent in Australia. She suggested I contact them once I arrived, but I wasn't keen on it at first. After starting university in Australia, I took up waitressing jobs as a side hustle. A few months in, I realised I didn't enjoy it. I picked up the business card and looked up the address of the modelling agent. When I got there, it wasn't much of a hassle, and I quickly got signed up. I became one of the first black models doing adverts in Australia and made a substantial amount of money—enough to pay all my university fees at the time, though my parents don't know this (she says cheekily).

However, I didn't let this deter me from completing my studies, as I knew I did not want to pursue modelling as a career. After graduating, I went to the US to visit a friend. My initial plan was to return to Australia for my Master's degree, but I loved it in the US so much that I changed my visa to a study visa and immediately enrolled for an MBA, this time focusing on finance. This blend of IT, finance, and business shaped my career, as I knew I didn't want to be an IT specialist or solely focus on finance. I wanted to leverage both fields.





Tell us about your professional journey and the various businesses you have ventured into.

My professional journey has been diverse. After completing my MBA in the US, I returned to Kenya and started working at Barclays Bank (now Absa) and later at Central Bank of Kenya (CBK). Here, I worked in the national payments department, dealing with policy regulation and modernisation of payment systems. I stayed at CBK for about 10 years. In parallel, I started a business called Kanga Kulture in 2006, focusing on affordable African fabric clothing. Despite being a single parent and juggling my job at CBK, I managed to grow the business, even exporting to South Africa and other parts of the world. Kanga Kulture was in operation for about 12 years. Later, I ventured into the restaurant business with Kahawa Kulture, which became very successful but also very challenging.





What were some of the challenges you faced while running your businesses?

Managing a business while working full-time and being a single mother was incredibly challenging. For Kanga Kulture, we had a good run, though it was exhausting as I was actively involved in every step, from sourcing materials to producing the final product. Unfortunately, we had to close shop when access to the pure cotton fabric we relied on became increasingly difficult due to the rise of new polycotton blends in the market. For Kahawa Kulture, I took a bank loan and had to source everything second-hand from the UK and set up the restaurant with limited resources. I was also taking my doctorate in the UK at the time. Staff management was tough, especially dealing with young employees, some of whom lacked work ethic. Despite these challenges, I managed to establish Kahawa Kulture as a popular spot in Kisii. Unfortunately, we ultimately closed shop when Covid-19 hit.





You did your PhD at the University of Manchester, why was that important?

After 10 years at CBK, I felt the need for a change. I decided to pursue a PhD in development at the University of Manchester, focusing on the human-centred design of digital financial services innovations.

At 38 years old, I decided to return to school as a mature student. Recognising that I lacked the financial capacity to cover all my tuition needs and take care of my son, I went back to my parents and asked for their support.

Understanding the importance of my education, they graciously agreed to sponsor part of my tuition needs and took on the responsibility of caring for my son. For me, age has never been a barrier to pursuing my goals. Looking back, this was the most difficult period of my life. I was completely broke, but I still had to manage my obligations back home. I travelled back home as often as I could to see my son, raised rent for my apartment in the UK, and paid my son’s school fees and other obligations. I even had to buy a bike to ride to school because I couldn't afford bus fare. My diet consisted of black coffee and a bagel for breakfast, with rice and beans as my daily meal since I couldn't afford meat or chicken. I didn't want to burden my parents any further, so I don’t think they quite knew how much I struggled to survive while pursuing my doctorate.





Do you think it was worth it after all, and how has this impacted your career trajectory?

By all means, yes! This degree has opened doors for me and allowed me to understand digital financial services and financial inclusion, especially from the end user's perspective, which has been crucial in my subsequent roles. After my PhD, I worked at Musoni Microfinance, where I applied my knowledge in digital financial services. Later, I joined Microsave as a consultant, working with financial institutions across Africa on digital transformation. Currently, I work at the Cambridge SupTech Lab, focusing on supervisory technology for financial regulators.





What advice would you give to young women aspiring to succeed in their careers?

My advice to young women is to embrace change and take risks. Do not fear failure; instead, learn from it and move forward. It's essential to find solutions in every situation and remain flexible. Understand your strengths and delegate tasks where necessary. Also, do not let imposter syndrome hold you back. Believe in yourself and your abilities. Lastly, always prioritise your mental and emotional well-being while pursuing your professional goals.





What has been your biggest accomplishment so far?

I don't believe in having one “biggest” accomplishment. For me, it's about enjoying every stage of life and learning from every experience. Whether it's running a successful business, pursuing higher education, or making a difference in the financial sector, each milestone is significant. My journey has been about embracing change, taking risks, and finding solutions in every situation.





Parting shot?

Life as a woman is a journey filled with love, challenges, and countless moments of self-doubt, often accompanied by a lingering sense of guilt. Remember, there’s no such thing as perfect balance in life, especially in motherhood. Instead of striving for an impossible equilibrium, focus on giving your all in every moment. When you're at home, give 100 percent of your love and attention to your family. When you're at work, commit fully to your tasks and ambitions. By wholeheartedly engaging in each aspect of your life as it comes, you’ll find fulfilment and everything will work out beautifully. Embrace each moment, and trust that your best is always enough.