How I bounced back after failing in my human resource business

We have up to 30 social media units to help connect job seekers with open positions. We provide job application services, from career building, coaching, interview coaching, mentorship, customer care training, resume writing services, career transitioning, and human resources consultancy.





I started with the idea of helping job seekers secure opportunities in 2014. I started the business with an estimated capital of Sh250,000. Having worked in different sectors from age 19, I had vast experience in human resources management. A friend’s sister secured a job through my social networks, thereby, encouraging me to start a staffing agency. I conducted market research with the help of a mentor.

It took five years to break even. At first, I failed. That was in 2017, when I first delved into the staffing business. We signed engagement agreements to assist us with the placement strategies. However, the job seekers blocked us immediately they got paid. The experience was excruciating. For that reason, I closed office and quit. Other challenges I encountered included lacking a proper structure of work, and methodology. However, I bounced back when I implemented a modern recruitment system and an interface to monitor performance.





I was employed from the age of 19, straight after graduating from high school. I always felt like I never fit into the various workplaces I worked in.





My biggest money mistake has been robbing Peter to pay Paul. I worked as a writer at some point and boy, didn’t we make money! I saved nothing. As long as I saw cash in the account, and expected to receive more at the end of every week, I felt like life was good enough. That was until I lost all the writing accounts I owned and had zero savings. I remember reaching out to a sister-in-law to lend me money to buy food for the week. I wish I started saving at 19. Today, I receive money, split into three, then keep some for my daily use.

My greatest moment so far has been meeting the big wigs of business, such as Vusi Thembekwayo of South Africa. See, when such events are brought home, people tend to ignore them with the hope of listening to mentors and coaches online. I mean, someone would reason; why pay Sh40,000 for such an event when you can listen to them on a podcast? Attending that live event, sitting right in front of him, last year in August, may have been the one thing that changed my work methodology as a Career Coach, and Mentor. I learned how to share a room with my customers, and how to pull them closer to my table. And yes, it was a worthy investment for my business.





If I were to start all over again, I would save money and invest it in the stock market and other businesses. I would have expanded mine to a different level by now, of course. But then again, time and chance happen to everyone, and I got a second shot. I would also trust less.





I use the split method to save money. The split method could be 60, 20, 20, or 50, 30, 20, where the amounts are saved into different accounts, and items are budgeted based on priorities. Trust me, you really do not want to run behind with bills and inconvenience people with your financial emergencies. In the past, I would run into emergency after emergency. I am glad I have since sorted that out.

I advocate for entrepreneurship because it offers you the opportunity to be your own boss. You also have the freedom to work on and implement new ideas. But, it takes a unique sense of mindset. Starting and running a business requires continuous learning and personal growth. There’s no guarantee or cushion of a monthly salary. But when it turns profitable, the rewards and satisfaction will be incomparable to employment.





I would say, be painfully persistent, consistent, and courageous enough to do it alone! Do it whether tired, exhausted, failing, or giving up. You must learn the ropes of the business you are about to delve into and master the art of going over and above, for your customers. Most importantly, discipline rules the world of business. While it’s tricky to always show up, just remember that it’s the one thing that will stand between you and the future you wish to have.