Suzanne Silantoi’s march to leadership in Public Service

Suzanne Silantoi is a captivating blend of energy and charm. When she enters a room, she does so with a thunderous presence, effortlessly commanding attention. Her vibrant personality is complemented by her sharp blazer, adorned with the Nairobi County logo, and a neatly draped scarf that reflects her cheerful demeanor.

At just 30 years, Suzanne is already making waves in the public sector as the youngest County Executive Committee Member in Kenya, overseeing health, wellness, and nutrition in Nairobi. Her journey to this influential position started at 23 when she first dipped her toes into the political arena, applying for a political seat despite the odds. Now, with 80 per cent of health services devolved, she holds a significant responsibility in shaping Nairobi’s healthcare system.

So, how how has it been?

It’s been almost two years since I got into office and it has been a steep learning curve (laughs), I have never worked in government before. I had previously worked in the private sector in the NGO space, so adjusting to public service was quite difficult. First, just understanding the structure, protocols, dynamics and systems. It really took a while for me to understand. Until now I cannot fully say that I am well versed to everything but I am definitely in a better space. But I can say that working in public service is generally very difficult, instances of gratitude, especially from people you don’t know but who have benefited from the work that I do remind me why I am there and encourage me to wake up the next day.

Which relief button has helped you manoeuvre your way?

I don’t think there is any specific strategy that I used, but the one thing that it taught me was to be adaptable. I had to adapt constantly, whether to the political situation, the legal framework, or understanding who to engage with and when. I had to learn to read situations and understand people to fit into the space.

What has changed about how you start your day?

My mornings vary depending on the day. I usually listen to the radio while getting ready to catch up on the news. On tough days, I turn to gospel music to uplift my spirit and gather the energy to face the day. It reflects a bit of my personality, I’m a free spirit and a creative at heart. In fact, I hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Music, so I mostly do what feels right.

When did you figure out your purpose?

I think my purpose developed the older I grew and I understood it as to improve people’s lives. Whatever that meant I was not too sure, but it developed as I went along. When I was younger I wanted to be an athlete, I used to run the 100 metres and 200 metres races, but I did not think that this is what I would be. But I will always be the very vocal one.

How did you end up here? Was it planned, or did fate play a role?

It is definitely fate. Back in university I volunteered in an NGO that worked in public health, and that is how I developed interest in politics. Later, I pursued a Master’s in Public Policy and Public Administration, which is a broad course that allows you to specialise in anything including health.

What would you consider your most significant achievement so far?

We are currently marking the first anniversary of the school feeding program, and we have met the full scope of what we initially projected, and we have successfully institutionalized it within the county. That is something I consider to be a big achievement, a template that could be used even with other counties. The day we served that first meal in the Dishi na County programme, I pulled teeth to make sure that the programme was actually sustainable. The impact of this programme is very huge socially as well.

Has your age and gender ever closed doors for you?

Yes and No. I am currently the youngest minister in the country, which is an opportunity in itself. Having been the youngest person in most spaces that I have been in, I see how other young people look at me in a sense that anything is possible. If it can visualized it, then it can be achieved. But it comes with a lot of scepticism, more so when you add being a woman. Any misstep is judged extremely harshly compared to anyone who is seen as the fit to be in that position. I would have victimised myself with that but I chose to take it as a strength because then it forced me to over prepare, be extremely competent in what I say, to understand everything that I bring up, and it has allowed me to perfect my skills.

As a woman in a volatile environment, how do you manage to thrive?

I go back to the people skills, I have learnt to know my worth. If there is something they can never question you on is your work. I put in the work, I am straight forward with my business, and I am kind but firm. I still value in myself as a person so I am very careful not to lose myself.

How do you handle criticism while maintaining your diligence?

Public service is the most thankless of jobs. I do not have a social life, I practically live in the office. Over the weekend I make sure to visit my parents because if I don’t I would probably never see them. I sacrifice so much just to be able to do the work that I do, but nobody sees or cares about that, so whenever the criticism comes I have learnt to filter what is important and what is not.

Have you had to change your circle of friends as your status changed?

Luckily, I have always had a small circle of friends and I have kept most of my friends. Of course there are people I have met along the way who drop off because maybe they misjudged you and hold things against you and I have had to drop them off because of the misunderstanding. But my core support system is still there.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I go to the gym, it is a very good motivator for me. I also love to cook to express my feelings, and when I get a chance I will sneak out of town, being in a different environment helps recharge.

What are your thoughts regarding the recent Gen Z protests?

It was like a dream come true. I was so happy that people cared to learn about it and come out to do something about it. Previously, nobody cared. Back then I had started a whole podcast to help people break the bits and understand the Finance Bill and nobody cared, people did not even know who their leaders were. However I do think there is a reason why there are people who are in government and others are not. You have to understand what you are fighting for to be an effective fighter.

What is your biggest fear?

I fear failure, and that fear drives me to push myself to do more although I’m a free spirit and have a low sense of risk.

What next for you?