Meet Sakaja’s CEC nominee Suzanne Silantoi, 29, who is worth Sh36 million

Suzanne Silantoi Lengewa dominated the headlines in 2017 when she contested for the Nairobi senate seat in the General Election.

At 23 years, Silantoi wanted to represent Nairobi residents in the Senate but faced a big challenge as she was competing against the current Governor Johnson Sakaja among other candidates.

After the 2017 elections, Silantoi went underground and did not contest in the August 2022 polls.

But now, she is back in the limelight after she was nominated by Sakaja as a member of the County Executive Committee (CEC) for Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service .

While appearing before Nairobi County Assembly Select Committee on Appointment on Monday evening, Ms Silantoi said she is worth Sh36 million.

Ms Silantoi said her net worth is shared with the family and includes ancestral pieces of land in Samburu County.

“I come from a family of just one sibling and I’m single,” Ms Silantoi said during the vetting.

At one point, the nominee was surprised when one of the committee members Moses Nyangaresi Ogeto (Kilimani) asked her if she was looking for a party.

“Actually I don’t see what that has to do with my docket,” Ms Silantoi said.

Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service docket was introduced by Sakaja to improve the relationship between his administration and Nairobi County residents as well as traders and investors.