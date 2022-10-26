Governor Sakaja names his cabinet nominees
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has unveiled his cabinet nominees. Mr Sakaja has nominated 10 CECs, among them four women.
“We promised to deliver a city of order and that entails having a good team that is competent and compassionate. I shall forward the names to the Nairobi County Assembly this afternoon for approval.”
He said he had changed the naming of the dockets and the mandate for better execution of their mandates.
Here’s the full list of nominees and their dockets:
Finance and Economic Affairs - Mr Charles Kerich
Innovation and Digital Economy - Mr Michael Gumo
Talent, Skills Development and Care - Mr Brian Mulama
Mobility and Works - Mr Patrick Mbogo
Built Environment and Urban Planning - Mr Stephen Gathuita Mwangi
Boroughs Administration and Personnel - Mr Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya
Business and Hustler Opportunities - Ms Rosemary Kariuki
Boroughs Administration and Personnel, together with Business and Hustler Opportunities, will directly report to Deputy Governor Muchiri.
Green Nairobi (Environment, Water, Food and Agriculture) - Ms Maureen Njeri
Health, Wellness and Nutrition- Dr Anastasia Mutethya Nyalita
Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service- Ms Suzanne Silantoi
“We have tried as much as possible to balance and I am a tribeless governor. All our problems are the same. We will serve all Nairobians equally,” he said.