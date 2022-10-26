Governor Sakaja names his cabinet nominees

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has unveiled his cabinet nominees. Mr Sakaja has nominated 10 CECs, among them four women.

“We promised to deliver a city of order and that entails having a good team that is competent and compassionate. I shall forward the names to the Nairobi County Assembly this afternoon for approval.”

He said he had changed the naming of the dockets and the mandate for better execution of their mandates.

Here’s the full list of nominees and their dockets:

Finance and Economic Affairs - Mr Charles Kerich

Innovation and Digital Economy - Mr Michael Gumo

Talent, Skills Development and Care - Mr Brian Mulama

Mobility and Works - Mr Patrick Mbogo

Built Environment and Urban Planning - Mr Stephen Gathuita Mwangi

Boroughs Administration and Personnel - Mr Ibrahim Auma Nyangoya

Business and Hustler Opportunities - Ms Rosemary Kariuki

Boroughs Administration and Personnel, together with Business and Hustler Opportunities, will directly report to Deputy Governor Muchiri.

Green Nairobi (Environment, Water, Food and Agriculture) - Ms Maureen Njeri

Health, Wellness and Nutrition- Dr Anastasia Mutethya Nyalita

Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service- Ms Suzanne Silantoi