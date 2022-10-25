Sakaja rejects Sh500m budget for official residences

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson says he has rejected a Sh500 million budget that has been allocated to his office for the construction of official residences for him and his deputy, Njoroge Muchiri.

Governor Sakaja, who spoke at Kibra constituency when he accompanied President William Ruto to launch Soweto East Zone B Social Housing Programme, said his administration’s priority was bettering the lives of Nairobi residents and not the construction of his official residence.

Mr Sajaka said the money would instead be used to build markets, which will benefit Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSEs) in Nairobi.

“I have just seen a budget which is allocating Sh500 million for the construction of governors’ and deputy governors’ houses. I have asked them to reallocate the money to other priority projects like the construction of markets and creating jobs for our young people,” Mr Sakaja added.

New markets

“I already have a place where I live, why do I need Sh500 million for another residence? Let’s work for our people,” he added.

The county government has pledged to build 20 new markets across the city for traders.

Earlier this year, City Hall revived plans to acquire lavish homes for the new Nairobi Governor and deputy at a cost of Sh500 million.