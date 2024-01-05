Here are 12 Kenyan women to watch in 2024

In the constantly evolving landscape of talent, innovation, and leadership, 2024 promises to shine a spotlight on a remarkable cohort of women who are ready to leave an indelible mark on their respective fields. These are the women to watch – the visionaries, the disruptors, and the trailblazers who are rewriting the narrative and pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

Although the list could easily stretch beyond its current confines, we have opted to showcase 12 outstanding women sin various domains, poised to capture our attention and admiration throughout 2024.





MUSIC

NADIA MUKAMI

Wearing the prestigious title of the Top Female Artist on Boomplay, Nadia Mukami has dedicated herself to advancing her music career.



The renowned singer, famous for her hit Maombi, achieved a remarkable feat in 2023 by clinching the Best Female Artist in East Africa award at the Afrimma awards. Furthermore, she embarked on a series of international tours in Australia, captivating audiences across four different cities.

In 2022, even as she launched her own record label, Seven Creative Hub, Nadia demonstrated her magnetic appeal by drawing a substantial crowd to her inaugural solo concert in Meru. Despite facing last-minute venue changes and the unexpected withdrawal of one of her sponsors, her performance was a resounding success.



SPORTS

FAITH KIPYEGON

As a multi-track world champion and record-breaking athlete, Faith Kipyegon not only upheld her existing records but also set new ones, earning recognition both locally and internationally.







In her most recent accomplishment, Faith achieved a remarkable milestone by being ranked among the 100 most influential Africans of 2023, with the prestigious title of Female World Athlete of the Year.

Her incredible feats included shattering the 1,500m, and 5,000m record clocking a time of 3:49:11 and 14:05:20 respectively during the Florence Diamond League in Italy on June 2 and the Paris Diamond League in France a week after.

Not done, on July 21, at the Monaco Diamond League, Faith triumphed in the One Mile race, achieving a time of 4:07:64. Adding to her accolades, on Jamhuri Day, Faith was honoured with the prestigious Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (EGH) award by President William Ruto.



ENVIRONMENT

WANJIRA MAATHAI

Carrying forward her mother's legacy, Wanjira Maathai has emerged as a prominent advocate for environmental conservation and sustainable development.



Carrying forward her mother's legacy, Wanjira Maathai has emerged as a prominent advocate for environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Carrying forward her mother's legacy, Wanjira has emerged as a prominent advocate for environmental conservation and sustainable development. Her dedicated efforts in land restoration and forestry initiatives within Kenya have earned her recognition both nationally and internationally.

Currently serving as the Managing Director of Africa and Global Partnership at the World Resource Institute (WRI), Wanjira has secured a substantial funding of Sh13 billion. This funding is strategically aimed at restoring 100 million hectares of land by 2030, a collaborative effort involving 33 African governments.



HUMANITARIAN

WAWIRA NJIRU

Wawira Njiiru, is the Founder and Executive Director of Food for Education, who has accomplished a remarkable feat.



Concluding the year 2023 on an impressive note, Wawira, the Founder and Executive Director of Food for Education, accomplished a remarkable feat.

Her organisation successfully established 10 central facilities, including the largest green kitchen in Africa, along with 55 semi-centralised kitchens. These kitchens collectively serve over 170,000 children daily, spanning both urban and rural areas.

Through Food for Education, children have enjoyed uninterrupted learning experiences, as they are provided with a well-balanced diet at a remarkably low cost of just Sh30 per meal. Parents contribute Sh15, which is conveniently credited to a virtual wallet accessible through a smart wristband. Her goal is to feed one million children by 2025.



TECHNOLOGY

JULIANA ROTICH

Juliana Rotich is a prominent fintech leader and technology entrepreneur who is focused on building impactful technology, solving problems, and aiding others.



Before assuming this significant role, Juliana held the position of Head of Department for Fintech Integration Solutions at Safaricom, where she had the responsibility of overseeing the company's financial solutions, primarily centred around MPesa.

In mid-March, she orchestrated Safaricom's inaugural Fintech Innovation Week, a pioneering event that gathered thought leaders, partners, and developers from various African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Lesotho, Ghana, Egypt, and more.



POLITICS

KAWIRA MWANGAZA

The burden of leadership can indeed be formidable, but for Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, the challenges that sought to undermine her authority proved ineffective.



Facing not one but two impeachment attempts, Kawira made it to the top 10 best-performing governors, earning a 63 per cent rating, according to a survey conducted by Infotrak Research and Consulting.

Additionally, she garnered a notable ranking as the third most improved governor, elevating her county from the 38th position in 2020 to an eighth place.



CREATIVE INDUSTRY AND SOCIAL MEDIA

AZZIAD NASENYA

Content Creator and business person Azziad Nasenya.



While many have faded into obscurity after their moments of fame, Azziad Nasenya has managed to sustain her success.

Azziad burst onto the scene in 2020 with her viral dance performance to Femi One featuring Mejja's song Utawezana. She leveraged her dancing skills to secure a prominent position for herself.

Not only has she become a radio host at one of Kenya's radio stations, but she has also ventured into acting, appearing in films such as Selina, Faithless, and The Odd Pair.

In addition to her career achievements, Azziad has secured ambassadorial deals and consistently creates engaging content for her various social media platforms.

Despite facing detractors, Azziad remains undeterred, maintaining her determination and continually enhancing her personal brand.



TOP CORPORATE LEADERSHIP

ESTHER MASESE WAITITU

Appointed as the Chief Financial Services Officer for Safaricom in February 2023, Esther's deep-seated passion within the renowned blue-chip company lies in her work with MPesa.



During a prior interview, Esther unveiled her overarching goal – to empower users and ensure they have a profound awareness of their financial well-being.

She said, "How can we promote your financial health? If you can manage bill payments and conduct transactions seamlessly through MPesa, surely you can also utilise the same platform to invest and save. Furthermore, we must safeguard your financial interests through insurance. How can we transform these aspirations into a tangible reality, even for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs?"

Currently, M-Pesa offers a diverse range of services encompassing education, events and experiences, financial solutions, insurance, health and wellness offerings, public sector services, shopping and gifting options, as well as transport and travel services.



FILM INDUSTRY

NG'ENDO MUKII

While 2023 witnessed a relatively slow pace in terms of film production in Kenya, Ng'endo Mukii's work shone brightly.



As an award-winning film director, she left her distinctive mark on the creation of "Enkai," one of the animated shorts prominently showcased within "Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire." Furthermore, Ng'endo also contributed her talents to the writing team of Supa Team 4, which holds the distinction of being the first African animated series available on NetflixBusiness.



NTHENYA MWENDWA

Nthenya Mwendwa is a Kenyan fashion designer whose bags made headlines in the international sphere.





She is a Kenyan fashion designer whose bags made headlines in the international sphere. Her bags are made from sustainable materials like discarded fish leather and cowhide, and they also feature bead-work.

The fashion entrepreneur has not only created employment for young Maasai women who do beadwork but also ensured that the Maasai motifs are preserved.

With one of her bags being photographed on the Oscars red carpet and her bracelet handbag being featured in a gifting suite for the Grammy Awards, Mwendwa clearly demonstrates that cream always rises to the top.

While her bags are environmentally friendly, Mwendwa looks forward to creating more designs and preaching the gospel of sustainability.



GOVERNANCE

REBECCA MIANO

Rebecca Miano's rose from the position of Company Secretary at Kengen to her current role as the Managing Director and CEO.



Rebecca Miano's career journey from the position of Company Secretary at Kengen to her current role as the Managing Director and CEO exemplifies her remarkable ascent from the corporate sector to the government arena.

Currently serving as the Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry, she initially held a post in the Ministry of East African Community Arid, Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), and Regional Development before a cabinet reshuffle prompted her to switch roles.

With her reputation preceding her, CS Miano conveyed her commitment to leveraging her leadership position to create a more favourable environment for investment and stimulate economic growth in the country, offering reassurance to the Kenyan people.



FASHION

WANDIA GICHURU - VIVO FOUNDER

Wandia Gichuru, is the founder of Vivo and has stayed the course, pushing her brand since 2011