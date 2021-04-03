Her husband worked away, she cheated, got pregnant, and wants to feign premature labour

Her husband worked away, she cheated, got pregnant, and wants to feign premature labour. Photo | Photosearch

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Jane had walked into her gynecologist clinic her husband on tow, as she writhed in pain
  • According to her husband Mark, Jane was having food poisoning, but her doctor knew that Jane's pregnancy was full term and therefore was in labour
  • To tell or not to tell her husband that she cheated was the catch 22 situation Jane was facing as she went into labour

Would you accept to be left home and alone for months on end because your spouse got a job in a far-off land? That is the question that crossed my mind as I learnt about Jane's case.

