Finally. You are legally divorced. So, where do you start?

A couple enjoying a romantic dinner date. PHOTO|FOTOSEARCH

What you need to know:

Summary:

  • Tips for dating after a divorce, according to experts

  • You should wait until the divorce or separation process is finalised

  • Once the divorce is final, you will need to work on yourself first

You wanted to live your vows. Till death do you part! You dreamed that you and your spouse would be the ones who found out what forever in marriage means. But things didn't work out. Now you are divorced and wonder if you can ever find love again. Divorce is not the end of the world and you still get your happily-ever-after.

