What you need to know:
- Viola Karuri is a recording artiste and a music producer having studied at the Berklee College of Music
- She is the first and only female producer to have ever been featured at Coke Studio
The last time I put out fresh music was in June last year. It’s a single called ‘I Like It’
I have not quit doing music. That’s not an option for me at all. It is inherently who I am.
Yes, I have been quiet since the pandemic, but during the time, I was a panelist on numerous creative webinars sharing knowledge in my capacity as a producer.
Also as a recording engineer, I did many acoustics engineering which basically is fitting out sound spaces.
Perhaps I am the only well-known female music producer in this country but hey we are quite a number. Kaneda Nicole, Ms Karun and Muna Chuba are good producers and recording engineers as well.
My last date was a lunch date, a couple of days ago with my husband. It’s always a good time with us.
It wasn’t love at first sight for me. I don’t believe in love at first sight… but infatuation, yes.
What attracted me to him is his laugh. I love when he laughs, it feels romantic. lol!
Despite being married, I still do get hit on constantly. It comes with the job, you know. I always politely brush them off.
Some say marriage becomes boring with time. For the many years I have been married, I think marriage is as engaging as you both allow it to be.
Harsh truth I prefer to ignore is the fact that I cannot control everything.
What does my book library look like? Well African fiction, Classics, Biographies and a few business books.
I work out three times a week. I love meat and potatoes, chapati and fruits. Vegetables are just a necessary evil arrgh!
