The last time I put out fresh music was in June last year. It’s a single called ‘I Like It’





I have not quit doing music. That’s not an option for me at all. It is inherently who I am.





Yes, I have been quiet since the pandemic, but during the time, I was a panelist on numerous creative webinars sharing knowledge in my capacity as a producer.





Also as a recording engineer, I did many acoustics engineering which basically is fitting out sound spaces.





Perhaps I am the only well-known female music producer in this country but hey we are quite a number. Kaneda Nicole, Ms Karun and Muna Chuba are good producers and recording engineers as well.





My last date was a lunch date, a couple of days ago with my husband. It’s always a good time with us.





It wasn’t love at first sight for me. I don’t believe in love at first sight… but infatuation, yes.





What attracted me to him is his laugh. I love when he laughs, it feels romantic. lol!





Despite being married, I still do get hit on constantly. It comes with the job, you know. I always politely brush them off.





Some say marriage becomes boring with time. For the many years I have been married, I think marriage is as engaging as you both allow it to be.





Harsh truth I prefer to ignore is the fact that I cannot control everything.





What does my book library look like? Well African fiction, Classics, Biographies and a few business books.





I work out three times a week. I love meat and potatoes, chapati and fruits. Vegetables are just a necessary evil arrgh!





For feedback to the editor write to [email protected]