Dear Daughter: Mothers share the joys, tribulations and expectations of motherhood

Beverly Kadega, Feminist. A mother raising a daughter with Disability. Her daughter’s name: Loui Tacey Akolo, 8yrs. PHOTO|POOL

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

  • Tomorrow is Mother’s Day and it is a holiday clouded by emotions of happiness and to some people, loss and pain.
  • The history of Mother’s day dates back to 1907 and is celebrated in different countries across the world.
  • Mothers  write letters to their daughters sharing the joys, tribulations and expectations of motherhood

In 1907, Anna Jarvis, the founder of modern day Mother’s Day held a memorial service in honour of her departed mother. The following year, the first official celebration of Mother’s Day took place on and more than a century later, it remains as one of the most celebrated holidays in various parts of the world.

