Cera: First thing I check out in a man hitting on me is his smile

Cera Imani, who prefers to be called Ms Waithera, studied procurement and logistics management.

But to many she is a digital content creator.

I grew up in Nakuru city, and my childhood was really fun. Being the first born, I was a little spoilt. My mum took me to the best school, and ensured I had it all…from toys to snacks… you name it.

Content creation isn’t all I do, but I do love it. I am a corporate girl working as a marketing manager at Gates Insurance.





My highlight of 2023 was the breakthrough I got in my content creation journey, especially landing a partnership with Naivas and featuring in their advertisements. I count that, and collaborating with influencers that I’ve admired for the longest time in the industry as my biggest wins last year.

Cliché yes, but this is definitely going to be my year. I am a prayerful woman and I believe once you cast your prayers to God, you need not worry.

What you see on social media is not real. Some people make life look easier and rosier but it is false. I believe in taking a stand and having a sense of direction. It helps you stop feeling like others are doing better than you.

Do I get judged based on my social media feeds? Well, some people end up thinking I’m mean or unfriendly, or that I am an only child who can’t cook or clean, yet I am very friendly, and hands-on at home.

Something that most people get wrong all the time about me is that I’m not in a relationship. They can’t understand how a beautiful woman like me is single. Well, I will say it again…girlie is single.

Lessons from my last break up? Mmmh! I learnt that everyone’s love language is different, so try loving your partner in their love language, not yours, and be kinder and listen more.

First thing I check out on a guy hitting on me is the smile. I love me a good smile – a nice dental formula and cute lips. He also needs to dress well as that speaks a lot about him as a person.

The huge tattoo on my left thigh has no meaning, it is just art.

The last time I paid a kibandski a visit was in November 2022 lol! But let me tell you Maina, that pilau, kachumbari and beef stew slapped.

My most painful moment was when I lost my grandpa. He raised me.

What makes me happy is discovering new getaway locations and exploring the world. I’m a vacation girlie.

I would like to be remembered as the epitome of classic fashion.







