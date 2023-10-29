Felicity Wanjiru: My love language is physical touch

Felicity Wanjiru knows fame too well. The content creator and mother of one is the girlfriend to popular and sometimes controversial fellow content creator, Thee Pluto





Thee Pluto and I met in campus at Jomo Kenyatta University through a mutual friend, and here we are.

I have a Bachelor’s degree in medical records and informatics. Unfortunately, I have never had a chance to practice. You know the employment situation in this country.

I grew up in Limuru, always in some jacket or hoodie.

Haha I wouldn't necessarily describe myself as a cool kid (rich) but I would say I never lacked as a child. I thank God for that.

Getting my degree, being a mum, and my personal growth as Felicity are the flexes I’m proudest of.

In another life I would be a hodophile, if at all that's a thing.

Kindness, discipline, and ambition are the key values I aim to instill in my child.

Haha, I’m not planning on having any more children at the moment.

Being in the limelight was weird and uncomfortable at first, but I quickly got the hang of it.

A misconception many have about me is that I'm proud.

My idea of a perfect date night is a picnic or a movie night.

My love language and that of my boyfriend is physical touch.

When cleaning up, three things a man should be mindful of are his nails, teeth and of course what you wear should definitely be fresh and clean.

What makes me feel most loved is beautiful words said to me, or affirmations.

The dumbest thing I ever did in the name of love was forgiving a cheating partner.

What I’m likely to do after an argument is stay away or remain silent.

I procrastinate a lot. It’s an aspect in my life I would like to improve on.

Hobby I can’t quit is watching documentaries.







