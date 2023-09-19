DJ Dii: I have faced harsh judgment being a Muslim girl and DJ





I have been doing Deejaying thing for slightly over five years





My most memorable shows were when I played at a presidential inauguration party a few years ago and at Chief Justice Martha Koome’s party when she got into office.









This is what I always wanted to do. Since I was a child I loved music, but never thought it was possible for a girl to be a DJ because growing up all who Deejayed were men.





Being a Muslim girl, it wasn’t easy choosing this path. When I decided to be a Deejay, my dad never spoke to me for more than two years. But we are good now. He respects the hustle.





Talking of challenges, every career has its fair share of problems. For me, I think being Muslim the major challenge I have had to deal with is the harsh judgement from Muslim brothers and sisters. But such is life.





One misconception many have about me is that I am wild and crazy and that I go out every day. Every day really? Who has the strength to party like that?









Interestingly in an industry which is dominated by men, I don’t get ‘hustled’ by men as many may think. A lot has changed over the years fam. People are now professional.





From my experience within the entertainment circle, I wouldn’t advise someone in this space to date someone in the same space because I too can’t because weuh…! But if they can handle the pressure then, sure let them try.





Deejay’s job is not as routine as many may think. I never know when I’m busy but mostly it’s on weekends and sometimes the whole week. This job is so unpredictable!





My last gig was last Saturday at a private function, I have one today at Club Tunnel and another tomorrow at Club Quiver in Kilimani.





My last vacation was last August during my birthday, and I flew to Zanzibar for a couple of days.





One thing the public doesn’t know about me is that I am really shy contrary to what most people think.





No, it’s not the genes doing the thing with my body, I actually do work out but lately not as much. However, I make sure that I eat clean, real healthy foods 80 percent of the time





By the way, you all should come to Diani on 7 October at our Amapiano tour gig. Just follow my social media @Deejaydii for more details.