Book Club: Avid Readers Forum

Photo credit: Pool

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • The last discussion we had was about the future of women's rights, and we were guided by Prof Sylvia Tamale's co-authored journal article mentioned above.


  • The virtual discussion attracted more than 100 participants and we discussed a wide range of themes concerning women in Africa and Kenya, such as the developments surrounding the prohibition of female genital mutilation.

Name: Melissa Mungai, lawyer and master's student of human rights at the University of Pretoria.
Journal Reading: Why Women's Rights Are Indeed Human Rights: An African Perspective On International Feminism by Joe Oloka and Sylvia Tamale.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.