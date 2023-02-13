Love on a budget: Affordable but fun places to spend Valentine’s Day

In this month of love, it’s often a tradition to take out a loved one as you share a romantic moment. As Valentines, a day full of gifts and affection reigning the atmosphere, approaches, we could save a coin here and there even as we enjoy the day. Here are seven affordable places in Nairobi you can visit to celebrate love.





Uhuru Park

Located in Nairobi’s CBD and surrounded by towering buildings and busy roads, sits this refreshing park. It offers a magnificent viewpoint of the capital’s skyline and a tranquil atmosphere. It is a recreational ground with a large artificial lake that is a joy for those who love boat rowing. The park is an instant go-to for someone who wants to have a good time outdoors. There are a host of people selling various refreshments and snacks, and at the same time, couples can carry their own food or buy in town and opt for a picnic. Entrance to the park is free.

Nairobi National Park

The only park in a city, and located just a few kilometres outside Nairobi’s CBD, Nairobi National Parkboasts of having wildlife such as lions, rhinos, elephants and zebras—all of which would give tourists and locals an exciting adventure.The park is ideal for a safari walk or a thrilling game drive.It is a fantastic place for a picnic or camping with loved ones. Foods and drinks are allowed inside. To be assured entry, carry your ID and Sh500 as entrance fee for an adult citizen, while children and students are charged Sh215.









Nairobi National Museum

Looking for a place where you can learn Kenya’s history and culture, and still have fun at the end of your tour? Do you also love art? Well then, The Nairobi National Museum—a historical site rich in cultural heritage—is the place to be. Located at Museum Hill, about 10 minutes west of the CBD, the museum has a lot to offer—from temporary exhibitions, botanical gardens, nature trail and an awesome art gallery. The art gallery charges Sh200 for adults and Sh100 for children.





Karura Forest

Would connecting with Mother Nature in a serene and tranquil forest be enticing to you? Well then, look no further than the scenic Karura Forest located on Limuru Road, Nairobi. With its waterfalls, natural trees, picnic spots, bike lanes and play fields, the park has a lot to offer adventurous or environmentally conscious couples this Valentines. Couples can enjoy a bike ride, forest drive and eco-tours, bird watching, butterfly watching, running and tennis, picnics and outdoor games, while also taking memorable photos of the day. You can carry with you snacks which you can take on the benches or in assigned picnic sites. The entry ticket is Sh100 for an adult and Sh50 for children below 13 years of age.





Nairobi Animal Orphanage

This is an animal palace where various wildlife species are conserved and protected. You can observe cheetahs, hyenas, jackals, serval cats, rare Sokoke cats, warthogs, leopards, monkeys, baboons and lions. The amazing sanctuary usually opens from 8am-5pm and charges Sh100 for an adult citizen and Sh50 for a child.









The Arboretum

Nature in its endowment is headquartered here. Talk of a variety of bird species chirping as you walk the nature trails or run in the park. There are over 300 indigenous plants providing a mosaic for the monkeys jumping around. Not forgetting a beholding fountain. This park is perfect for a picnic or even a romantic walk. You can carry your own food and drinks or have meals at a restaurant located at the main entrance. The entry fees is Sh65 for an adult and Sh27 for a child.





GP Karting