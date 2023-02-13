Don't have a Valentine? Fret not, here's to a Happy Galentine's Day

“Valentine’s is coming, where is your boyfriend? Valentines is coming, where is your girlfriend?”

By now, you must have come across the mock song that goes viral every February, christened the month of love.

But in 2010, after the airing of popular American political satire mockumentary series Parks and Recreation, a spinoff of Valentine’s emerged.

Ever heard of Galentine’s?

Probably not. Both Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day fall smack in the middle of February, making it a time particularly primed for sappiness. And why not?

The latter of the two holidays is relatively new, and, really, unofficial, but not one to be brushed aside if the latest developments in the city are anything to go by.

Its popularity stemming from the sitcom Galentine’s Day, coined by corrupting the prefix ‘Val-’ in the word ‘Valentine’s’ and replacing it with ‘Gal-’ (girl), Galentine’s Day is a day specifically for female friends and relatives to appreciate each other.

Although it encompasses all females, Galentine’s is mostly celebrated by single women or girls in someone’s life – be it a sister, mother or friend.

Simply put, Galentine’s is like Valentines but for the ‘gals’.

It’s meant to embody the spirit of Valentine’s Day, all the mushiness and affection, except that instead of doling it out to your romantic interest, you dole it out to your female friends. It could be buying them gifts, taking them on a picnic or trip, or even a movie screening; basically, anything that will make them happy.

Even though it's majorly celebrated on the 13th of February, you could choose to mark it after Valentine’s Day, or start early as was the case last Friday at the Two Rivers Mall Century Cinemax.

The cinema hall hosted a ladies only screening of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, The Final Tease. The dress code was flirty summer with veteran media personality Pinky Ghelani hosting the event.

“It was a good evening, just girls only, bonding and networking and enjoying vibes. Lucas Kaz delivered a sex education talk, then [we had] the screening of The Final Tease. It was a romantic film; a male stripper kind of movie, ooh my goodness. [I] wish you could see how the girls kept screaming,” an anonymous source who attended the event told Nation.Africa.

After the screening, the attendees were treated to free cocktails and mocktails as the girls socialised.

For those who missed the Last Dance, don’t fret; there are still several Galentine's events lined up this week.

See a few options below:

Paint and Sip

The perfect Galentine’s Day event. Wine, Cheese, Chocolate and Art. Gather your single girlfriends and head to the Westgate Pop Up Market for a Paint and Sip event. You’ll get to drink wine, sample Cheese and chocolate, and paint the day away.

Strictly Single

The aptly named Strictly Single bash at Gigiri Lounge & Residence is a great event for singles in Nairobi to mingle.

Gin & Singles Night

Nairobi Serena Hotel is hosting a ‘Gin & Singles’ night for all the sexy singles in Nairobi.

Love Brunch Fest

Enjoy a Galentine’s brunch at Anzana Gardens on Valentine’s eve.

Love is Atemi & Friends