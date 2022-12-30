Ask HR: Where should we draw the line between work and family life?

I head corporate affairs at my organisation and have a challenge with the idea of work-life balance. We need to be honest with ourselves when discussing the subject. How can I take care of my family well if I do not work hard? Sometimes working hard means that I am not always available for the family. Where do we draw the line?

Work-life balance has been a persistent topic of workplace discussion and debate. Proponents of a clear separation between work and life manifest as a stark desire not to let work spill over and stain the rest of one’s life. Opponents see work as an inextricable part of existence that does not militate against a wholesome life. While work-life balance may remain a topic of continued debate, there is no question about whether work is a necessary part of life. And yes, for most people, without hard work it is difficult to support self and one’s dependants.

Work means different things to different people, therefore the balance between the priority assigned to work and the rest of life could vary from one individual to another. Who is the ultimate judge of whether one is out of balance? Should this balance be solely self-assessed or also based on the observations of significant others? There are risks associated with abandoning such assessment to the devices of one’s subjective opinion. Consider cases of individuals whose lives have come to ruin for having either ignored or been unaware of the stealthily piling consequences of sacrificing their lives on the altar of work. Some people have lost jobs for not paying sufficient attention to them but many more may have terminally mortgaged or altogether lost their health and important relationships to work.