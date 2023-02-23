ASK HR: The job description is the same, why the pay disparity?

I have been appointed to a new position in a certain organisation and have since learnt that the person I replaced was earning a lot more than I have been offered. We have the same Job description. Is this fair? How should I approach this situation?

It can be dispiriting to learn that the individual you have replaced in an organisation earned more than the pay that you have already accepted. It would seem fair that all individuals in a given role should earn the same pay, after all, the job description is the same and independent of the incumbent.

The reality, however, is that differences exist in pay among individuals occupying a given position within organisations. Most organisations have pay ranges, not inflexible pegs on which all incumbents in a given position are hung.

Various factors account for pay differences, among them an individual’s depth of experience and the context for pay negotiation. Do you match your predecessor’s depth and length of experience? In environments where periodic pay reviews are conducted, it is expected that the pay of those who meet performance expectations would over time significantly deviate from a position’s base or starting pay point. The difference between your pay and that of your predecessor might be related to the time your predecessor may have occupied the said role.

If not, perhaps you could consider the context of your pay negotiation with your employer. Differences in the structure of previous pay could influence pay disparities among individuals who take up new roles. Do you have the pay background information relating to your predecessor? There can also be differences in personal circumstances. Your predecessor may have been in a capacity that required additional pay or enhanced benefits to be granted. Expatriation for instance can yield significant financial mitigation for the disruption it causes individuals.