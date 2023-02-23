ASK HR: How do I handle a chatty co-worker without being rude?

I share working space with a colleague that likes chatting a lot. Unfortunately, I am incapable of multi-tasking, therefore I barely meet my work goals in time. This also affects the quality of my work. Sometimes, I am also forced to work over time to compensate the timer lost chatting with, or listening to my colleague. How do I let her know that her behaviour is affecting my work without sounding rude? Note that I like her and enjoy her company and would not want to lose her friendship.

Etiquette in shared work spaces is important as it ensures that your colleagues are comfortable sharing the space. Shared work spaces enrich camaraderie. There are colleagues who prefer a quiet environment in order to be productive while there are others who are not disrupted by a noisy environment. Depending on the camaraderie that exists others will talk to their colleagues and that is their way of enhancing team spirit amongst colleagues.

In this era of mobile phones, colleagues should also be conscious and mute their phones or have decent ring tones at a reasonable volume, so as not to irritate their colleagues.

Why do you have to work overtime to accommodate your ‘chatty’ colleague? Are you aware that this can contribute to burnout and unnecessary fatigue?

You are encouraging the behaviour of chatting because you are actively listening and participating. It takes two individuals to have a conversation, when it is one sided most probably it will ebb off.

Why don’t you try ignoring your colleague by not responding ad gauge the reaction? In case they ask why you are not responding politely indicate that you need to concentrate on your work objectives.

You can also approach your colleague and request that you have the chats during meal breaks.

The overarching objective in the work place is to make an impact and grow your career, this you can only achieve if you excel in your role. While at it you can make lifelong friends, however they should not hinder the attainment of your priority.

Therefore, if your colleague is genuine he or she will understand this and provide you with the conducive environment to excel. Otherwise your colleague is not worth you messing your career.

You also have the option of pursuing your friendship after working hours. This way you can nurture your friendship while safeguarding your job.