The height of cool

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

What you need to know:

  • In terms of new experiences, therapeutic activities to engage in and breathtaking scenery to see, Kenya has a lot to offer, if only you know where to look, and are open to new experiences.


  • Now that the pandemic has forced humanity to spend so much time indoors, it is so easy to get bored and stressed.

For many who grew up in rural areas or areas close to water bodies, ‘Duf Mpararo’ is a two letter word that evokes fond memories of time spent swimming in rivers and water bodies close to their homes. A time when life was without worry and struggles.

