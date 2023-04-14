Searching for a job? Try being a mountain guide

For the last three decades, Mohammed Kinyua, a Class Eight leaver, has been offering guided mountain tours to hikers climbing Mt Kenya, Mt Kilimanjaro, Mt Elgon, Mt Rwenzori and the Aberdare ranges. Mohamed started as a porter carrying luggage for climbers, but he now owns a trekking company in Nanyuki that hires out hiking equipment and provides professional mountain climbing services to local and international tourists.

You began your career as a porter. How did you get to where you are?

After completing my Kenya Certificate of Primary Education Examinations (KCPE) in 1992, I had nowhere to go since my parents could not afford to pay for my high school education. When schools reopened the following year, a friend introduced me to his father who was working as a mountain guide on Mt Kenya. I started as a porter working for different trekking companies in Nairobi, and my salary was Sh160 per day.

After two years, I was promoted to a mountain guide, but left employment in 1998 to start my own business known as the Mohakin Climbers. This was after an American friend I had met during one of the hikes offered to build a company website for me for free.

By the time I quit employment, I had worked for 20 companies, but I had nothing to show for it because the jobs were all temporary.

Was it hard to go out on your own after working for so many companies?

After launching the business, I started offering free mountain guide services to international hikers who I got through referrals. In exchange, they would let me have their tents and hiking gears which include clothes, boots, rucksacks, roll mats, sleeping bags, head lamps and sunglasses. I then used this hiking equipment as stock for my business.

I did this for years, until I accumulated enough stock. Currently, my business can lease hiking gear to up to 100 travelers. Besides hiring equipment, I also employ mountain guides, porters, drivers and chefs. Our activities include safaris to some of the country’s famous national parks, and trekking to the mountains of East Africa which include Mt Kenya, Kilimanjaro, Elgon and the Aberdare Ranges.

At the company, what role do you play?

On top of the day to day management of the business, I prepare clients for climbs by studying maps of the area, identifying hazards and planning routes. I also educate hikers on safety procedures before and during the climb, provide first aid to injured climbers and evacuate them from high altitudes when necessary. Basically, I take care of climbers during hikes.

From your experience, what makes a good mountain guide?

A good guide should be knowledgeable on the local geography, history, geology and culture of the area. While hiking, he should be well versed with the type of vegetation and animals to be found on different zones on the mountains. He should have good people skills, be patient, and walk at his clients’ pace. The guide is also obligated to check up on clients at all times and especially in high altitude regions so that he can prevent sickness or any emergencies. But most importantly, a guide should be certified by the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) and have first aid skills.

Who forms the majority of your client base?

A majority of my customers are foreigners from Austria, Germany, Canada, United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA) and Norway. Such clients hike for fun, just to admire nature. Others are into mountain sports and use the hikes for training or to research on the types of vegetation found on mountains.

Mt Kenya, Mt Kilimanjaro and Mt Rwenzori have recently attracted many researchers because of their melting glaciers as a result of climate change. Locally, my clients are young people who travel in groups, and worshippers who visit the mountain for prayers.

What is the highlight of your career as a mountain guide?

Seeing my clients’ eyes glow every time I help them reach the summit of the mountain makes me feel accomplished because most times, they would not have done it alone. I draw a lot of fulfilment from this. My lowest time as a mountaineer was in 1999 when one of my clients who was among a group of climbers who were scaling Mt Kenya’s Batian summit died. He fell sick but as I was bringing him down the mountain, a doctor in the group intervened and tried to treat him. Unfortunately he died in the doctor’s arms.

In an era where everything is going digital and the world is battling the environmental effects of global warming, what do you think is the next frontier in this occupation?

Mountaineering cannot be replaced by digitalisation since it requires one to be physically present during hikes. Otherwise a climber may not fully enjoy the experience. Virtual tours don’t bring as much fulfillment to a hiker.

The one thing I am worried about is climate change. The changing weather pattern has really affected mountaineering because there are no longer low and high seasons. Previously, everyone knew that the dry seasons fell on the months of January to March and August to October. But now, it is so hard to predict the high seasons.