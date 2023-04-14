Man who finances his college studies by selling chicken

Life is a series of small steps and efforts taken consistently along the path that leads to one’s goals. This is a reality for Stephen Okoth Okumu, 27, who is currently financing his undergraduate degree at Mount Kenya University through his chicken selling business.

His father, Elly Okumu Ayieko, missed the chance to join Makerere University due to financial constraints, and Stephen is determined to go one up and get the education his father never had.

He is the last born in a family of 10, and right from childhood, his future was uncertain due to the many challenges he and his family faced.

“I find encouragement in the Book of Jeremiah 29:11 which says, ‘For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’

“I base all my thoughts, feelings and decisions on this verse. I am the last child in my family, and my parents gave birth to me when they were pretty advanced in age. My siblings underrated my potential but I always encouraged myself, knowing that my future is in God’s hands,” said Stephen during an interview with myNetwork.

He says that it broke his heart to watch his older siblings drop out of school because of financial problems.

“I am the only one in my family who managed to sit for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE). All the others left school at primary level. That I will be completing my degree in April and graduating in August is still a point of wonder for me. Truly, God is good, all the time,” he says.

Stephen, who is currently a fourth year student at Mount Kenya University taking a Bachelor’s degree in commerce, says that he believes in taking just one day at a time.

“My journey has never been easy. To reach high school and sit my KCSE exams was a miracle. I studied in a missionary school in Mathare North where my fees and meals were taken care of by sponsors. “I had to walk from Kayole to Mathare every day, in whatever weather. It was not easy but I am glad I managed to see myself university.

After completing his secondary School, Stephen was ready to resign to fate as there was no hope that his parents could afford to take him any further in his education.

“I was staying with my brother in Kayole but after completing my KCSE in 2015, I decided to be proactive. I left home and moved to Huruma. Life there was tough as usual, but I was determined to achieve my dreams.

After a year of testing various business ideas, Stephen settled on starting a chicken business, and he got one of his friends from high school to help him run the enterprise.

“The business was doing well. After a year of operation, I enrolled for a diploma course in Human Resource Management at Mount Kenya University. I graduated in 2020, thanks to my high school teacher who kept on encouraging me,” he says.

However, soon after he graduated from MKU, the Covid-19 pandemic reared its ugly head and disrupted his plans to enroll for a Bachelor’s course. He waited until 2021, then he enrolled for his current course, while continuing with the chicken business.

Mr Okoth is a busy man. From Monday to Saturday, he works as a casual labourer at Roshni Distributors, then at 5pm, he returns to his business premises and sells chicken until 10pm. Recently, after two years of running the chicken shop with his friend, Stephen branched out on his own and opened a chicken shop in Mathare North Area One.

To ensure maximum profits and success, Stephen applies prudent financial management skills, and avoids debts.

“The business has helped me so much. In a month, I can rake in at least Sh20,000 in profits. Since my university fee ranges from Sh40,000 to Sh53,000 per semester, I put aside some money every single day. I meticulously plan for every shilling I get and ensure that I clear the fees before exam period comes around.”

Flexibility is what encouraged Stephen and his friend to venture into the chicken selling business. They started by selling whole chicken, but they have since began selling chicken parts such as feet, wings, thighs, necks, capons, chicken backs, skin and liver.

Stephen says that the reason he has managed to stay focused all this time is that he surrounds himself with the right people.

“I am very mindful when it comes to choosing my inner circle of friends. I only keep friends who encourage and inspire me to achieve more.”

In the near future, Stephen plans to open more chicken shops across Nairobi, to maximise his profits.

He advises the young generation to always have the correct attitude in whatever they do.