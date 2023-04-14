What to say when you miss a job interview

Here are two scenarios: You are on your way to a job interview and suddenly, you find yourself stuck in gridlock traffic. There are no boda bodas you can hop on, and you soon realise that you will be many minutes late.

Or, you missed an email inviting you to an interview, only to see it many days after the scheduled interview date. What do you do? Show up unannounced and request to be interviewed?

In a survey conducted by The Creative Group, a creative staffing agency in the United States of America, 70 per cent of executives would disqualify a candidate from a position if they showed up late to an interview without notice.

Here’s what you can do to salvage matters if you miss or come in late to a job interview.

Apologise and take responsibility

If you missed the interview due to a scheduling error or forgetfulness, call or email the interviewer as soon as possible to apologise. Remember to take full responsibility for your mistake. Show sincere remorse and express continued interest in the position.

Notify the interviewer in good time

If you find yourself running late, let the hiring manager know via a phone call. It is important that you don’t lie about how far you are just to appease them.

In a survey conducted by LinkedIn in 2022, 94 per cent of recruiters said that they appreciate candidates who respond to them quickly and professionally. This means that prompt and professional communication can make a big difference in how you are perceived by the hiring manager.

Explain the situation

If you missed the interview due to an emergency or unexpected situation, clearly explain the circumstances and provide any necessary documentation or evidence to support your claim. Most employers would consider rescheduling a job interview if the candidate provided a good reason for missing it. This means that if you can provide a valid reason for missing the interview and show genuine interest in the position, you may still have a fighting chance.

Offer to reschedule

Regardless of the reason for missing the interview, ask if there is a possibility of rescheduling. Provide several options for new dates and times and be flexible in your availability. Ensure that you respond to their messages and calls promptly and professionally. This shows that you are respectful of their time.

Follow up

After rescheduling the interview or discussing alternative options, follow up with the interviewer to confirm the details and express your continued interest in the position. This shows that you are committed to the opportunity and are willing to put in the effort to make it work.

Learn from the experience

Use the setback as a learning opportunity and make any necessary changes to improve your organisation and time management skills. This will not only help in your job search but also in your future career. For instance, to ensure that you don't miss any future interviews, consider setting up reminders or alarms, double-checking the interview time and location, or asking a friend or family member to remind you.