Milly Chebet: I'm glad I have finally found my purpose

Content creator Milly Chebby has joyfully acknowledged 2023 as a year that brought unprecedented success for her family. She particularly singled out the sold-out show she hosted on December 11 together with her husband and fellow content creator Lawrence Macharia, alias Terence Creative.

It was also the year that Milly was honoured with the prestigious Women in Business Award where she was named the Female Digital Creator of the Year. Milly says she hopes to continue using her talent to inspire fellow women.



1. You recently revealed that 2023 was your year, tell us more about this…

For the better part of that year, I had not been sleeping enough. I feel blessed, grateful and favoured that I can see the results of my efforts. Judging by the last 12 months, I realise that it is now time to harvest the seeds I sowed in previous years. My brand is shining bright, and I am living my purpose.

When I turned 30, I felt like I lacked a clear sense of purpose, which prompted me to reflect deeply on my life. Now, at the age of 37, I stand in awe as God has unveiled his purpose in my life. The past year was simply transformative.



2. What did you study in school, and do you think your degree is relevant to your current aspirations?

I hold a degree in human resources, although it wasn't my initial career choice. Nevertheless, my education equipped me with the skills to effectively manage and interact with my employees. During my early years in school, I was known for being quite talkative. In my upper classes, I was punished almost daily, and I often wish my teachers then had recognised that my outspoken nature was an inherent talent, not a sign of indiscipline. I hope that today's children are understood, and that they can be allowed to bring out their true personalities. I see it all the time in my five-year-old daughter, whose distinct traits I can already observe. When I was in Class Eight, one of my teachers predicted that I would excel as a journalist, which aligned perfectly with my aspirations.

Interestingly, I attended the same school as Citizen TV's Chemutai Goin, who happens to be my lifelong companion. We share a deep connection, evident in the fact that she was my chief bridesmaid, and I reciprocated the role at her traditional wedding.

Unlike her, my parents faced financial challenges in securing my education at a reputable university. In contrast, Chemutai Goin's parents recognised her potential and provided the necessary support. Although I knew journalism was my calling, I wish it had been nurtured at an earlier stage, and more effectively.



3.At what point did your journey in the digital content creation space start?

It all began in the year 2020 when I discovered the power of social media, and decided to give it a try. Initially, I was only concerned with sharing diverse cooking recipes, which proved to be the most challenging aspect of content creation. Over time, I've diversified my content and incorporated more ideas.

While I still produce cooking content, it is still hard for me to sustain that. I was previously employed for about 10 years. My first job at the age of 19 was at an Indian establishment where I earned Sh5,000. I worked tirelessly every day, including during holidays, and accepted reduced pay on less busy days. I demonstrated exemplary work ethic. At the time, I lived in my mother's house, and her belief in me fueled my drive and encouraged me to keep shining.



4. What has been the most challenging aspect about your current job?

Social media was a highly toxic space back in the day. At least right now people have accepted that it is a space where people can grow and establish their careers.

Navigating this space requires grace and commitment. I have encountered challenges, particularly cases of bullying due to my weight. I was not this big when I first went online. When I gave birth, my body changed. I added about 40 kilograms and it took four years to shed that weight.

I've come to recognise the uniqueness of my body, and I now understand that at times, even with rigorous gym sessions, desired transformation may not occur. I’ve also come to realise that when faced with bullying, it is crucial not to internalise the negativity. The first step is to cultivate self-love and embrace one's identity. When others try to define you, regard it as mere noise.

Of all the trolling I have endured, the one incident that deeply affected me was when someone targeted my baby online, wishing her death. That distressing experience nearly led me to quit social media.



5. How do you manage to strike a balance between family life and work commitments?

First, I have a very supportive family, especially my husband. They are the people who hold me together. I hang out with my husband the most, as I am also his manager. I am the extrovert in my family. My immediate family attends most of our events but they don't like me to mention them.