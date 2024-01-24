Judith: It is possible to bounce back from early motherhood

Judith 'Crouch' Atieno is a talented Kenyan footballer who made history as the first-ever Kenyan woman footballer to play professional football in Rwanda.

At the age of 22, Judith currently serves as a striker for Rayon Sports Women FC of Rwanda, where she has showcased exceptional skills and made a significant impact on the team's performance throughout the last season.

She boasts of an impressive record as a top scorer in the 2022/23 Rwanda Women Division One League, where she scored 43 goals in just 21 matches. She also had 21 assists in the same season, which further solidified her position as a key driver of the team's success.



Take us through your football journey…

It all began in Kasabuni, Ruaraka area in Nairobi, where I was born and raised. I grew up in a sporting family, with my father being a footballer and my mother playing netball.

My love for football started at the age of 12, and my first competition was against Kayole Starlets, where I scored a brace for Mathare Women FC. Since then, I have never looked back.

I am a product of Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA), which is one of the best football academies in Kenya.

I previously featured for Ruaraka Girls and Aunty Babes Academy in Nairobi. In 2018, I won the Football Kenya Federation Division One League title with Mathare United Women and I was the league’s top scorer with 37 goals in 30 matches.

The following year, I became the club's top scorer with 28 goals in 30 matches, but unfortunately, Mathare was relegated to the lower tier in 2021. In 2022, I joined Rayon Sports on a one-year contract from Mathare Women FC, and my star has been rising ever since.



How does it feel like to play away from home?

It has not been easy, but since arriving here in August last year, I have found a second home in Rwanda.

The people here have been welcoming and I feel at home. However, I sometimes miss home because that is where the heart is.

After the expiration of my contract, I decided to extend my stay at Rayon for an additional year. I made this choice after careful consideration of the opportunities and experiences that Rayon has to offer.

As I continue my journey with the club, my primary objective remains unchanged – to contribute to the team's success by scoring more goals. I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to making a positive impact on the field.

I could have scored more goals for the club last season, but I joined the club in the second leg following a delay in processing my work permit, which was a little late. I am however happy with what I was able to do during the rest of the season.



Have you ever dreamed of playing for the national team?

That has been my dream since I was 12, and I still believe that I will one day represent my country.

I was part of the Starlets provisional squad that was called to camp on May 14, 2019, in preparation for Cecafa U20 Women Championships that was held in Nairobi that year.

Unfortunately, I did not make it to the final squad. Despite this setback, I remain optimistic that with dedication and perseverance, my day will come.



Who or what inspires you?

My baby inspires me. As a young mother, I firmly believe that I can fulfill my responsibilities as a parent while also excelling in my personal pursuits, particularly on the sports field.

While some may argue that being a mother inherently limits one's ability to focus on other aspects of life, I am determined to prove that it is possible to balance motherhood and sports achievements.

Becoming a mother at a young age is certainly not easy. The demands of raising a child are immense, as the young ones require constant attention, care and love. However, being a responsible mother does not have to mean sacrificing one's own dreams and aspirations.

I hope to inspire other young women who aspire to be footballers, by showing them that they have great potential despite having children, and that they can harness that potential and excel as footballers.



Who is your football Idol?

I have always admired the talent and skill of Francesca "Fran" Kirby, who is a prominent attacker for both Chelsea Women Football Club and the England national team.

Since her arrival at Chelsea in 2015 from Reading FC, she has showcased exceptional abilities. Last season she scored an impressive 60 goals in 93 appearances for the club.