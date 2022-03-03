Five career mistakes to avoid on your way up

By  Paul Kariuki

What you need to know:

  • You may have remained stuck in one position for long at your current workplace, and this gives you stress and anxiety.


  • You don’t feel fulfilled. You hate the job. But, it is a well-paying job so you won’t let go of it.


  • This is wrong. We all need to find fulfilment and satisfaction from our jobs. This will keep you motivated.

Like most people, you have planned your career goals well ahead of time. But with time, you begin to lose track of your vision, career aspirations and strategy. Here are some of the career blunders that derail you from your vision.

