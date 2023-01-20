Dos and don’ts of personal hygiene in the workplace

You may have interacted with a colleague with the disgusting habit of picking their nose, not washing hands after visiting the washroom, or hates taking showers. Perhaps your colleague suffers from Ablutophobia, where individuals have an irrational fear of bathing or keeping clean.

Others leave food leftovers unattended at their desks or fail to flush the toilets after use.

Personal grooming and hygiene are essential in the workplace as they not only affect one’s personal health and wellbeing, but also the health and wellbeing of those around them. According to the Initial Hygiene Great Australian Washroom Study published in 2013, one in six office workers had fallen ill from poor office hygiene, taking an average of 4.8 sick days each year. This costs businesses up to Sh80 billion in lost wages each year, according to the company.

50 per cent of office workers admitted that office hygiene concerns affected their productivity and 40 per cent are concerned they might fall sick due to poor office hygiene.

Aspects of personal grooming and hygiene

One of the most important aspects of personal grooming and hygiene in the workplace is maintaining good personal hygiene. This includes regular bathing or showering, brushing teeth, washing hands, and using deodorant or antiperspirant. It is also important to keep nails clean and trimmed, as well as to remove any excess body hair.

Another important aspect is maintaining a professional appearance. This includes keeping hair clean and well-groomed, wearing appropriate clothing, and avoiding excessive makeup or jewellery. Men should also be mindful of their facial hair and keep it well-groomed and trimmed. It is also important to have clean and well ironed clothes, and polished shoes.

In addition to personal grooming and hygiene, it is also important to maintain a clean and organised work area. This includes keeping the workspace free of clutter and debris and regularly wiping down surfaces with disinfectant. It is also important to dispose of any trash or food waste properly, and to wash dishes or utensils if used.

While it is important to maintain good personal grooming and hygiene in the workplace, you also need to be respectful of others. This includes being mindful of strong fragrances or scents and staying away from clothes that may be offensive or distracting to others. It is also important to be aware of any potential allergies or sensitivities that others may have and to make accommodations as needed.

What poor personal hygiene says about you

Poor personal hygiene can send a negative message in the workplace. It can give the impression that you are lazy, unprofessional or lack attention to detail. Additionally, poor personal hygiene can affect your professional image and reputation. For example, bad breath, body odour, or dirty clothes can be off-putting to co-workers and clients and may make it difficult for them to take you seriously or engage with you in a professional manner. It can also affect the company's reputation.