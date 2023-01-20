Love triangles and triumphs define campus

Rumor has it that comrades are making a kill out of their young love. We all know what relationships in campo are like. They are full of hot air which almost always ends up choking the unions to death. Take for instance my friend Kang'ethe. He nearly got knifed in the belly last semester. He was sailing smoothly between five different relationships and a number of situationships with campus girls, until one of them nearly finished him.

It was a Saturday, and Kang’ethe was bored. With too much time in his hands, he decided to call a femme for company. He had a bevy of beauties on his contact list, so he didn't think the hunt for a chilling partner would be difficult. Many a girls had placed him in the condemned den called friend zone, but he was unbothered, as he continued to enjoy the benefits.

He called Joy, only to find her sad and weepy. Susan excused herself by saying she was suspicious of his sudden interest, and Charity dropped a cold regret and said she was unable to make it since she was at home. He was about to drop the mission, but the devil wouldn’t let him. He had one last damsel in mind. Angela, the dashing dame who had Kang’ethe wrapped around her little finger. They had met while he was working as a snacks delivery guy in uni and she had fallen head over heels for him, but their relationship was short lived.

Kang'ethe was raring for history to repeat itself, although it had been months since they had spoken. Angela didn’t object to his request, but she asked him to chat her up on WhatsApp. He didn't waste any time. He kickstarted the flirting. She seemed to be swallowing his lies, and he missed one peculiar red flag: Angela asked him to go to her house.

He wasn’t expecting that. He dashed to the shower, hastily dressed up and made her way to Angie’s room. His instinct warned him of impending doom but he ignored it. As he was exiting his bedsitter, he membered one cautionary line – Never go to a campus girl’s house unless you’re the one paying rent, or the caretaker!

He brushed it off and ran like a mad man. Upon reaching Angela’s room, he found a rather cold reception. Angela was seated on the bed, her face unreadable. Directly opposite her was a short, sturdy man in his early 30s who appeared livid.

Kang’ethe ignored him as he sat on a creaky chair. He greeted them, but pin drop silence reigned. The guy who looked like a mongrel was scrutinising Angela’s phone when he shot up, wielding a knife. He approached Kang’ethe and demanded to know why he was having an affair with his woman.