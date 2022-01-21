Ask HR: What should I do to gain advantage over other candidates?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  FRED GITUKU

What you need to know:

  • Have you familiarised yourself with your work and environment? Seeking to understand your remit and context clearly as a trainee is a useful starting point.


  • It might not be enough to learn by instruction and observation alone.


  • Proactively demonstrate a sense of curiosity that enables you to access frontiers of knowledge about the organisation and its aspirations that others might only stumble upon much later in their tenures.

I have recently joined a respected multinational as a graduate trainee alongside nearly 30 others. We have been told that there will only be five employment slots for us when the year ends. Is there something I can do to stand apart from the rest and be among the five? I really want this job but I am fearful that if I don’t do something extra, I may be bypassed by the selection team. What must I do to boost my chances?

