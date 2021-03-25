As a village girl, networking was key to my career mobility

Mary Mulili is a corporate, commercial and banking expert with over 18 years’ experience. She holds an MBA in finance from the University of Nairobi.

What drew you to banking?

I got into it by accident. I began my career in the media, working in the subscriptions department at the Standard Media Group where I used to handle finance matters and monitor sales and deliveries. The job was commission-based. While there, a friend encouraged me to apply for an entry-level role at a bank. When I joined the bank, I thought the role would be office based, only to realise that it entailed both back-office and sales work. Compared to the media where I had come from, the role was so boring. But looking back, I appreciate my bosses for throwing me into the deep end. Being in the Sales department opened my eyes and I even realised I was an extrovert and that my strength lay in connecting with new people and maintaining good client relationships. Soon, I was among the few employees who met their targets every month and the rest is history.

What are the three greatest lessons you learned from your first job?

It is important to respect everyone. When I was starting out, I did not know anyone in the industry, but I soon realised that even the guards are important because they decide whether you get inside the building or not. The managing director’s personal assistant is an important person because they can either allow or deny you access to him. Secondly, I learned that it is important to maintain cordial relationships.

Do not only call people when in need. I grew up in the village so establishing solid networks in Nairobi was crucial for me from the outset. Thirdly, I learned that it is important to raise my hand. I put in extra hours and took up more tasks because I needed to learn fast. Because I had no problem raising my hand, I started engaging in strategy development issues early in my banking career. This gave me access to board members and other senior professionals in the industry. Finally, be curious and socialise with other colleagues. That way, you get to know what others are doing and to learn different ways of improving your output.

As a woman, what unique challenges have you encountered?

When you get to the C-Suite level as a woman, you may have to work twice as hard to get noticed. This is quite unfortunate. You have to be seen to be very professional and meticulous when making decisions. At some point, you will be expected to put in a lot of extra time, especially if you are making presentations to the board. If you have a young family, this can be a daunting challenge if you don’t manage your schedule well.

Another thing is that, as women, we are perfectionists. We try to make sure everything is perfect and this can take a lot of time and can also lead to burn out.

What advise can you give budding bankers about building a solid career?

Whatever level you are in, you can request to be assigned to different departments. This rotation will help you understand the banking ecosystem. Take up new challenges. When internal vacancies are advertised, find out what skills they are looking for so that you can qualify for future promotions. Finally, build networks and let people know about the great work you are doing.

Who are some of the people who have had the greatest influence on you as a leader?

When I took up my first leadership role in banking, there were concerns about my age since I was quite young. My boss regularly gave me feedback on my performance and highlighted some of my weaknesses. This feedback helped me adjust my leadership skills early on in my journey. I am fortunate that my circle of friends is made up of male and female leaders in different fields. As I was growing in my career, I learnt a lot from them.

What is your most memorable experience of your undergraduate days?

I had my son when I was just about to sit my final exams in third year and I had to miss three papers. My internship programme was to begin a week after delivery, so I was faced with tough choices because I didn’t want to re-do the year. I left my week-old baby and went for my attachment. Luckily, my supervisor was understanding and gave me enough breaks during the day to attend to my son. When I completed my attachment, I had to attend evening classes to catch up with my studies and also to re-sit the papers I missed. Giving birth to my son at that point changed my perspective. It shaped my life and gave me renewed self-drive.

You volunteer for at least seven organisations. Why do you think it is important to volunteer?

I volunteer largely to share my experiences, knowledge and networks, and also to learn from the young people I engage with.

What are you looking forward to in your current position?

With the negotiations happening in the continent, I foresee a lot of opportunities for African countries to trade among themselves. I look forward to driving that change in Africa.