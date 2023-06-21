5 Pitfalls of working with your spouse in same office

Can a couple work together in the same organisation as employees or in a jointly run business without marital differences cropping up now and then? It depends from where you are viewing this, but career experts state that for success of the business, it would be wise if the pair doesn’t work in same space. What if, in case of a difference, one partner refuses to play their role, thereby leaving the other partner to shoulder all the additional responsibilities?

It would also be quite a sight to observe one partner animatedly conversing with customers but completely ignoring his or her soulmate. But, what if the couple is employed by the same organisation and shares an office? Here are some likely case scenarios.

Romance

There’s no denying that a staff member can develop a crush on a coworker. Those little flirtatious glances between the two can grow into a strong bond. How would a partner react if they saw their better half growing close with a colleague or boss? This can certainly create a charged atmosphere with accusations of infidelity. There’s no ruling out disharmony in the team if one partner fails to get along with a colleague he or she suspects is having an affair with their partner.

To laugh or react?

There are some jokes that can be cracked at the workplace to lighten the atmosphere or relax tension. Suppose a coworker makes a joke about your partner, would you laugh it off or tell the joker off? If the couple’s union is stressful and both partners cannot stand each other, it can be weird if one partner laughs at the other on account of the joke made. Don’t be surprised to see the disgruntled party isolating themselves, which can be fodder for gossip.

Hierarchical order

Suppose the female partner holds a senior position in the same department with her husband. The latter is made subservient to her authority, and can be handed negative work reviews as a way of revenge or to settle scores. She can even frustrate his promotion prospects or have him demoted, or even engineer his or her sacking. In this scenario, it goes without saying that the man could feel emasculated. He will be tagged as a kept man by colleagues even if he is not. What if, by the time she reports to work, the boss expects all the employees to be in and busy at work, including her partner? Poor boy child!

Fake harmony

You arrive and leave work together in the same car and maybe walk hand in hand with beaming smiles as you greet coworkers. You are envied as the best couple living harmoniously both at home and at work. Many are deceived by that fake facade which looks good in public but behind the closed door of home, a great wall is what divides you two. You may be viewed as the best working pair and attract accolades, yet nobody knows about the Berlin wall that separates the two of you at home. Eventually, that false facade may collapse, and it would be embarrassing if either of you is left with egg on the face. What if a messy separation follows? You might have to resign or seek a transfer to other departments!