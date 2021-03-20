Why you always end up dating bad guys

bad guy

Most men are actually quite nice, but it’s surprisingly easy to find yourself endlessly dating guys who’re just the opposite.

Photo credit: Samuel Muigai | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Hart

Most men are actually quite nice, but it’s surprisingly easy to find yourself endlessly dating guys who’re just the opposite. No sooner does one horrible relationship end, than you find yourself in another. Somehow every man you meet seems to turn out abusive or unreliable.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME How sausage empire was built from roadside butchery

  2. PRIME From Kisii to America with vocal chords

  3. Relationships: Why you always end up dating bad guys

  4. Travel: At the Arbor Place Flea Market

  5. Staffroom Diary: I’ll not allow Fiolina to abandon Brandon and I in the village

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.