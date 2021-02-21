Prime

Catch attention of the guy you’re attracted to

Dating couple

Begin by making the right general impression.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • Begin by making the right general impression. Dress well so you feel good about yourself.
  • Start by casually glancing at him now and then

It’s a curious thing, but everyone thinks that it’s the guy who should make the first move in a new relationship. But actually you should. Because good guys never approach a girl unless she’s made it clear that that’s what she wants him to do.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. The quest to identify Fela Kuti's successor: why it’s time to end it

  2. PRIME Trisha Khalid: Why I'm against ‘sponsored’ life

  3. PRIME Jaoko Oburu: I'm not just an Odinga

  4. PRIME Of friends who borrow cash and never pay back

  5. PRIME Relationships: Catch attention of the guy you’re attracted to

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.