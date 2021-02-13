Simple ways to make this Valentine’s unforgettable

I hate to be the one to remind you, but today is St Valentine’s Day. And you haven’t done anything about it, have you? Now you know why your wife or girlfriend has been grumpy these past few days!

So what are you going to do about it? Because one thing is for sure, if you just try to ignore the whole thing, you’re not going to be popular!

So start by sending her some sexy text messages to raise the temperature. Hint at nice things later in the day without actually being specific, and you’ve bought yourself some time. Though you don’t have to go nuts. Because St Valentine’s Day’s really just meant to be fun, and an excuse to stir up some excitement in your relationship.

I guess you slipped out to buy this newspaper? So go home via your local supermarket and buy the makings of a romantic breakfast in bed. Some juice, fruit, croissants and so on. Or just be lazy and get a takeaway from a good coffee shop.

Put it all together nicely on a tray and take it in to your wife, or round to your girlfriend’s place! And now you’re a hero, before she even realised that you had completely forgotten what day it is.

Now you can start planning something for later.

Romantic music

Because you don’t actually have to go out. All you need to do is to organise a pizza, or whatever she likes, jump into bed and picnic between the sheets. Complete with romantic music, and a bottle of wine…

Meanwhile, make the whole day super romantic. Start by acting out of character. If you usually greet each other with a peck on the cheek, try a more sensual kiss for a change. Make your hugs a lot longer. And vary the pace once the evening starts.

If you’re usually sensitive, show your masterful side for a change. If enthusiasm is generally your thing, be leisurely instead. And jumble up the whole sequence, because most couples fall into fairly predictable pattern. So change the order and add something new to your repertoire, such as a little light massage.

Want to really turn up the temperature? Write a list together of every sexy idea you would like to try out. Anything at all. Cut the list up into individual scraps of paper and put them all into a bowl. Then take turns picking out a slip and follow the instructions. Or maybe spend the afternoon talking about your fantasies.

Young adults develop a set that they dip into whenever they’re feeling horny. But most of us stop looking for new ones after a while. So is it any wonder that they get a bit stale? Put that right today. Work up a few new sexy story-lines and try them out together.

But whatever you do, have a lot of fun! And you’ll be talking about your St Valentine’s Day for years — even though you almost forgot all about it!