Unhappy at work? It’s time to rediscover your direction

Laptop user

Visualise the whole of your life, and how you’d like to be remembered.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • Rediscovering your vision and direction will inspire and energise you, and point you towards work you’ll love.
  • When you love doing something so much that you become the best at it, you’ll always have a good income.

Our work doesn’t only pay the bills, it also gives our lives purpose. So it can be very unsettling if you realise that you’re becoming unhappy about your career. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.