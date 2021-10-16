Next time your partner sulks, do these things

A partner who sulks often becomes more and more controlling.

By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • Both men and women sulk, and your relationship was probably perfectly all right to begin with.
  • Often they instantly warm up whenever someone else comes by, but freeze again the moment they go.

Does your partner sulk? Maybe moping for days after being triggered by some chance remark? Right through anniversaries, family celebrations, and expensive holidays?

